Timberwolves Hold Moment Of Silence For Renee Nicole Good

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for Renee Nicole Good.

Good, 37, was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on January 7 in south Minneapolis.

During the observance, arena lights were dimmed to blue, and the scoreboard displayed a black-and-white image of a floral memorial with text reading, "IN MEMORY OF RENEE NICOLE GOOD."

Fans stood as the public address announcer stated the team's thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

As the moment ended, shouts of "Go home ICE" and similar phrases were heard from sections of the crowd, followed by cheers.

Federal authorities stated the agent fired in self-defense after Good's vehicle disrupted an ICE operation and posed a threat to officers.

Vice President JD Vance described the incident as a tragedy resulting from Good’s actions in attempting to ram the agent. Family members and local officials disputed this account, as noted by Fox News Digital.

Good’s ex-husband said she was not involved in any protest, had dropped her son at school and was driving away from the area.

The moment of silence followed statements from coach Chris Finch, who expressed condolences to those impacted.

"We've had individual chats about things," Finch said on Thursday. "But this is not about our guys and how they're reacting. It's about how our guys can be supportive and understanding of what's happening."

Protests related to the shooting occurred in Minneapolis, and Governor Tim Walz designated January 9 as a Day of Unity.

The game between the Timberwolves and Cavaliers proceeded after the observance.

