Hilary Clinton Calls Mass Migration 'Destabilizing,' Doesn't Get Called Far-Right Nazi

Well, well, well, if it isn't another DNC figurehead repeating the same talking points that, were they uttered by someone in the Trump Administration, would be labeled as pure bigotry by large swathes of the left.

Hillary Clinton was recently at a speaking engagement, and when the subject of mass migration came up, she went in on the idea of letting millions of unvetted and illegal immigrants into a country.

"I think we need to call it what it is," Clinton said, as she was nearly interrupted by the event's moderator. "There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration. It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing."

Wow, where have I heard that before?

Oh, that's right, from nearly every politician on both sides of the aisle up until about a decade ago.

I wrote an entire article about how Democrats used to be a party that wholly rejected the idea of mass migration, from Clinton and her husband, to Obama and even far-left loonies like Bernie Sanders.

I did a ton of research to go back and find clips of each of them extolling the virtues of a secure border, but it turns out all I had to do was wait a few weeks, because the DNC basically sounds like far-right nationalists now by comparison.

And it's not just Hilary "I'm With Her" Clinton, either.

Even Barack Obama, the left's cult of personality and messiah, was echoing similar sentiments to those of his former Secretary of State recently.

So, when President Trump calls for a secure border and for illegals to be deported back to their home countries, he's the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

But when the Clintons or Obama do it, all of a sudden we are "a nation of laws?"

I thought we were "a nation of immigrants."

That's the difference between liberals and conservatives in cases like this one.

Lefties like Obama, Clinton, or Bill Maher will say something the right generally agrees with, and most conservatives will tip their caps and say, "Oh good, common ground, thank God!"

But if a conservative like Donald Trump has an idea that would be considered "centrist" or "common sense" (no tax on tips, making homes more affordable for middle-class families and first-time homeowners), then the left can't abandon their sense of tribalism long enough to stop calling the man a Nazi.

Several commenters have pointed out the hypocrisy from the left, highlighting the fact that up until five minutes ago, this was considered a far-right position.

Things must be REALLY rough for the Dems from a polling perspective if they are starting to pivot to populist policies like enforcing immigration laws.

Here's hoping they don't figure other things out, like the fact that forcing trans propaganda down people's throats or vilifying white people are also very unpopular.

We can't have these psychos winning elections on issues like immigration only to fall right back into their globalist agenda the minute they are back in office.