Hillary Clinton Cries About Trump's Ballroom Renovation, Gets Destroyed

Remember when Bill Clinton took a liking to a White House intern & did some renovating of his sex life?

Hillary Clinton must forget how her husband treated the White House.

The geriatric took to Twitter this week to feign outrage over President Trump's decision to build a big, beautiful ballroom where future presidents can hold ragers with politicians and dignitaries.

"It's not his house. It's your house," Hill Dawg wrote on Twitter. "And he's destroying it."

I'll be damned if that isn't the most ridiculous response she could've come up with. We're talking about a White House where Hillary's husband was getting sloppy blowjobs from Monica Lewinsky and doing just awful things with cigars.

Shame on you, Hillary.

I like to publish the Starr Report findings on Bill Clinton's White House behavior from time to time, especially as Hillary is telling us Trump's destroying the White House.

Let's #neverforget the Clinton White House years. This is direct testimony for the Starr Report:

Ms. Lewinsky testified that her physical relationship with the President included oral sex but not sexual intercourse. According to Ms. Lewinsky, she performed oral sex on the President; he never performed oral sex on her. Initially, according to Ms. Lewinsky, the President would not let her perform oral sex to completion.

In Ms. Lewinsky’s understanding, his refusal was related to ‘‘trust and not knowing me well enough.’’ During their last two sexual encounters, both in 1997, he did ejaculate. According to Ms. Lewinsky, she performed oral sex on the President on nine occasions. On all nine of those occasions, the President fondled and kissed her bare breasts. He touched her genitals, both through her underwear and directly, bringing her to orgasm on two occasions. On one occasion, the President inserted a cigar into her vagina. On another occasion, she and the President had brief genital-to-genital contact.

Lewinsky testified that her first sexual experience with Slick Willie took place Nov. 15, 1995, about a month after Bill and Hillary celebrated their 20th anniversary.

On that date, she entered the White House at 1:30 p.m., left sometime thereafter (White House records do not show the time), reentered at 5:07 p.m., and departed at 12:18 a.m. on November 16.

The President was in the Oval Office or the Chief of Staff’s office (where Ms. Lewinsky worked during the furlough) for almost the identical period that Ms. Lewinsky was in the White House that evening, from 5:01 p.m. on November 15 to 12:35 a.m. on November 16.

According to Ms. Lewinsky, she and the President made eye contact when he came to the West Wing to see Mr. Panetta and Deputy Chief of Staff Harold Ickes, then again later at an informal birthday party for Jennifer Palmieri, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff.

At one point, Ms. Lewinsky and the President talked alone in the Chief of Staff’s office. In the course of flirting with him, she raised her jacket in the back and showed him the straps of her thong underwear, which extended above her pants.

En route to the restroom at about 8 p.m., she passed George Stephanopoulos’s office. The President was inside alone, and he beckoned her to enter. She told him that she had a crush on him. He laughed, then asked if she would like to see his private office. Through a connecting door in Mr. Stephanopoulos’s office, they went through the President’s private dining room toward the study off the Oval Office.

Ms. Lewinsky testified: ‘‘We talked briefly and sort of acknowledged that there had been a chemistry that was there before and that we were both attracted to each other and then he asked me if he could kiss me.’’

Ms. Lewinsky said yes.

In the windowless hallway adjacent to the study, they kissed. Before returning to her desk, Ms. Lewinsky wrote down her name and telephone number for the President.

At about 10 p.m., in Ms. Lewinsky’s recollection, she was alone in the Chief of Staff’s office and the President approached. He invited her to rendezvous again in Mr. Stephanopoulos’s office in a few minutes, and she agreed.

Asked if she knew why the President wanted to meet with her, Ms. Lewinsky testified: ‘‘I had an idea.’’

They met in Mr. Stephanopoulos’s office and went again to the area of the private study. This time the lights in the study were off. According to Ms. Lewinsky, she and the President kissed. She unbuttoned her jacket; either she unhooked her bra or he lifted her bra up; and he touched her breasts with his hands and mouth.

Ms. Lewinsky testified: ‘‘I believe he took a phone call * * * and so we moved from the hallway into the back office. * * * [H]e put his hand down my pants and stimulated me manually in the genital area.’’

While the President continued talking on the phone (Ms. Lewinsky understood that the caller was a Member of Congress or a Senator), she performed oral sex on him.

He finished his call, and, a moment later, told Ms. Lewinsky to stop. In her recollection: ‘‘I told him that I wanted * * * to complete that. And he said * * * that he needed to wait until he trusted me more. And then I think he made a joke * * * that he hadn’t had that in a long time.’’