Not Just 'Worst Of The Worst': Worst First Was Always The Immigration Plan | Tomi Lahren

It's not just a promise, but a mandate to the American people.

I am so sick of so-called Conservatives saying that perhaps we should just deport the "worst of the worst."

Once again, the left sent out its domestic terrorism wing and SOME Conservatives — the WEAK and SPINELESS FAKE CONSERVATIVES — have assumed their natural position: the fetal position. They are throwing around the idea that perhaps ICE, DHS, and President Trump should abandon the mission in the naive hope the left MAY be less inclined towards violence.

We don’t negotiate with terrorists. Sorry.

But my favorite voices in all this are the various church leaders urging this bullsh*t.

As if we are too young to remember that Catholic and Christian charities sure benefited handsomely from Biden’s open border.

Nah, we’ve got that clocked. We remember.

So, no, the correct approach here isn’t to soften our stance on deportation.

The promise — the MANDATE — was never JUST the so-called "worst of the worst." It was the WORST FIRST as part of the LARGEST MASS DEPORTATION MISSION in American history.

Furthermore, have we not learned our lesson allowing the left — the COMMUNISTS — to define the terms?

Yeah, just remember that Dems don’t put ANY illegals in that category of "worst of the worst."

They have been fighting for 6 months to keep their marg drinking buddy, wife beater, human trafficker, gangbanger, "Maryland Dad" Kilmar in YOUR backyard!

They also don’t consider fleecing the American taxpayer to be a crime. The massive Somali fraud doesn’t make them bat an eyelash. At the VERY least, they've known about it for a decade; at the most, they aided and abetted.

So, no, to all the so-called Catholic "charities," the weak-spined Republicans, and everybody else who is now trying to soften the enforcement of immigration law because the left threw their typical violent tantrum… NO.

Are we really going to reinforce the precedent that was set in 2020? If the left starts burning things to the ground, then will we retreat and let them have this country? I don’t think so.

We will not be manipulated and tricked into going down this bullsh*t path again.

I’ll add, for four years the Democrats let everything into this country. There was no vetting. There was no distinguishing. It was a free-for-all.

But now… Republicans wanna play their game and just deport the very select few with a cherry on top, pretty please? Again, I don’t think so.

Their immigration policy was not "best of the best." It was ALL OF THE ABOVE. It was haul in all the warm bodies and make it damn near impossible to get ‘em out.

And ya know what? It worked. It worked until President Trump strolled back into that White House a year ago today and said, NO MORE.

And some of you are willing to renege on that contract to 77 million Americans for what? To appease the violent mob?

I gotta hand it to the left. At least they have a strategy they stick with.

And it keeps working because we are suckers. Every time they lose an election, they spend every waking moment of every day of those 4 years going out of their way to make life miserable and unlivable for the rest of us.

And you want to hand our country over to those people?

That’s not just a no. That’s a hell no.

And to the so-called Republicans who are mulling over whether or not to jump on that train… if you do…

You might as well start Somali tap dancing right alongside Jacob Frey where you more perfectly belong.