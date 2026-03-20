These Are The 'Evil' Policies That Got Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tossed From Restaurant

Do these look like evil fringe policies to you?

Last week, Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was reportedly kicked out of a Little Rock restaurant and harassed by a patron on her way out.

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In a lengthy statement released by the restaurant's owner, it was mentioned that Governor Sanders made the staff "uncomfortable" as a result of her policies.

As it turns out, the majority of the staff at The Croissanterie are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and one of them even took to social media to mock Sanders, calling her evil.

If you're interested in seeing what the "evil" acts Sarah Huckabee Sanders committed to make these fine, upstanding patriots so "uncomfortable," then you're in luck.

Here is a list of some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ policies and legislation that Sanders has introduced in her time as Arkansas governor.

Transgender Bathroom Ban (HB1156): Requires students in public and charter schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificate, rather than their gender identity.

Requires students in public and charter schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificate, rather than their gender identity. Gender-Affirming Care Liability (HB1570): Allows increased lawsuits against medical practitioners who provide gender-affirming care to minors.

Allows increased lawsuits against medical practitioners who provide gender-affirming care to minors. "Don't Say Gay" Type Education Law: A law restricting classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation before 5th grade.

A law restricting classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation before 5th grade. Pronoun Usage and School Policy: Sanders signed a "Given Name Act" that prohibits public school employees from being required to use a student’s preferred pronouns if they differ from their sex at birth.

Sanders signed a "Given Name Act" that prohibits public school employees from being required to use a student’s preferred pronouns if they differ from their sex at birth. Title IX Non-Compliance: Ordered the state education department to enforce Arkansas state laws, arguing that sex is an "immutable characteristic" and that the federal rules are an "unlawful" attempt to change biological standards.

Ordered the state education department to enforce Arkansas state laws, arguing that sex is an "immutable characteristic" and that the federal rules are an "unlawful" attempt to change biological standards. "Woke" Language Ban: She signed an executive order banning the use of gender-neutral terms such as "pregnant person" or "birthing person" in state government documents, requiring the use of female-specific language instead.

She signed an executive order banning the use of gender-neutral terms such as "pregnant person" or "birthing person" in state government documents, requiring the use of female-specific language instead. Transgender Athlete Ban: Sanders supports and enforces the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," which bars transgender girls from participating in female-designated sports leagues.

Does that look like fringe, "evil" Nazi legislation to you?

Because, to me, it looks like a bunch of common sense that wouldn't even be needed in terms of legislation just 15 short years ago.

"Oh no, she's making it illegal for 9-year-old kids to be taught about gay sex! My rights are under attack!"

The only thing on this list that even applies to those loonies at The Croissanterie is the "Woke" Language Ban, which if that makes her evil, you have lost your grip on reality.

Something doesn't become a reality just because you say it is. Calling a woman a "birthing person" is insanity and forcing that insanity on other people is way more "evil" than anything Sarah Huckabee Sanders has done in office.

Speaking of evil, how about girls being forced to compete against biological males in contact sports?

God forbid we try and nip that in the bud!

But, because Governor Sanders is trying to introduce some sanity back into state legislation in Arkansas, these restaurant workers booted her from their establishment (after taking her money, of course).

And you know what, that is their right to do so, but it doesn't give them the moral high ground in this instance. Far from it, actually.

This is just another incident in a long list of them in which the lunatic fringe kicks and screams and gets its way against the other 95 percent of the population and those people cry that they are the oppressed ones.

I hope the staff at The Croissanterie is happy winning this battle, because those people are surely going to lose the war when the majority of people who possess a modicum of common sense decide not to patronize their establishment anymore.

The same way that they're legally allowed to ask Sanders to hit the road, the citizens of Little Rock and potential customers of The Croissanterie are also legally allowed to go other places for lunch.

That's capitalism, and it's a beautiful thing.