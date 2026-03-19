Sarah Huckabee Sanders Kicked Out Of Arkansas Restaurant For Making Staff 'Uncomfortable'

I would expect this from a vegan restaurant in San Francisco, not Little Rock.

A politician was asked to leave a restaurant while having lunch in the deep red enclave of Arkansas.

You would be forgiven if you thought said politician was a Democrat, but as it turns out, the patron in question is none other than Arkansas' very own governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

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Yep, apparently you can't even have lunch at a restaurant in a state you won by 28 points without being asked to leave for making the guests and staff "uncomfortable."

The restaurant, The Croissanterie in Little Rock, issued a lengthy statement basically saying it was conflicted.

According to the restaurant, Sanders and her friends were seated, ate their lunch, and had already paid their bill when the owner approached Sanders' security detail asking them to leave because her presence was reportedly, "making employees threatened and uncomfortable because of her political views."

Sanders claims she was even "flipped off" by another patron at the restaurant while he yelled "it's time to go" at the governor.

I find this utterly ridiculous on the part of the restaurant.

On the one hand, it reserves the right to refuse service to anyone it sees fit.

But Sanders and her friends had already eaten and paid, and then the restaurant staff decided it felt threatened by her presence.

That is so soft.

The whole statement from the restaurant owner reads like a moral quandary, as if she was trying to decide between flipping the train switcher to kill one or several tied-up victims.

"When we became aware that the governor had arrived at the restaurant announced, we were surprised and uncertain how best to respond."

Really? You could have just gone about your lives and let her eat like normal, functioning human beings.

"Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends."

How about the majority of your state? You know, the ones who voted Sanders in by a landslide?

"We regret being placed in this position and having to make a difficult decision. However, we stand by our choice to support our employees and guests."

Yeah, true heroes you are!

It looks like the staff even stunted on Sanders after getting her removed, so this wasn't just some 90-minute seating rule being enforced. This was definitely ideologically motivated.

As I mentioned above, Arkansas is one of the reddest states in the Union, so the fact that the restaurant staff still felt emboldened enough to kick out their Republican governor is pure insanity.

The owner also needs to grow a pair and tell the staff to leave its politics at the door.

This is Sarah Huckabee Sanders we are talking about here, not Pol Pot. I guarantee you she wasn't "threatening" anyone's beliefs in that restaurant.

Like most normal people, she was probably there to enjoy a meal with her friends and couldn't give a damn about whether the person making her Cobb salad was a liberal or conservative.

I would expect this from a vegan restaurant in San Francisco, not Little Rock.

Then again, judging by the looks of the owners, they might be relocating to the Bay Area pretty soon anyway.

Oh yeah, on second thought, this all checks out.

Honestly, Sanders is better off having been asked to leave this place.

I'm going to guess there aren't a lot of animal protein options on the menu at this "trendy little spot."

Might I suggest Longhorn next time, Sarah?