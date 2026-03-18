Iowa Democrat Casts Opposition To Men In Women’s Sports As White Male Panic In Church Speech

When it comes to allowing males in women’s sports and private spaces, Democrat politicians have completely lost the plot. Add Sarah Trone Garriott, the Iowa state senator now running for Congress in Iowa’s 3rd District, to the list.

Garriott launched her House campaign in May 2025, but the comments now drawing attention came in October 2023, while she was already serving in the Iowa Senate. The Daily Wire recently resurfaced a clip from a speech Garriott gave inside a Methodist church and Garriott provided a clear window into how she thinks about the fight over gender ideology.

"And then a new threat that we see today is the GLBTQ movement," Garriott said (that is not a typo, she said "GLBTQ"). She followed that up by claiming the movement "is very threatening to the idea of the white male, powerful figure because it muddies the waters and makes things ambiguous and confusing."

Huh? Men dressing up as women and demanding access to private female spaces are threatening the idea of white male power? This whole transgender issue has broken the brains of so many people, Garriott obviously included.

She went on to argue that current fights over school choice, parents’ rights, book bans, and sports are all part of the same broader reaction.

"We see all kinds of responses happening in legislation and in community conflict," she said, including "a lot more emphasis on really funding and supporting the separation, the private schools, the parents’ rights."

She continued: "The sports bans about who can play and who can compete [is] really couched in a language of there’s a threat against women."

Yes, how dare Republicans claim that males demanding to compete in women's sports and use women's bathrooms and locker rooms is a threat to women! It's not a threat to women at all. In fact, it's a threat to white men! Seriously, do any of these people ever listen to themselves speak and reflect on their own absurdity?

But Garriott did not stop there. The U.S. Congress hopeful said that "white men are responsible to protect women from threats," and she mocked the logic behind legislation aimed at protecting female athletes and female-only spaces by saying, "A lot of the legislation is about we’re going to protect these feminine, fragile women and girls from a threat to their bodies, their persons, their identity in this way."

Once again, how dare those damn Republicans try to protect women from males beating them up in a boxing ring or peeping on them in their bathrooms!

But it gets worse once you look into Garriott's background.

Sarah Trone Garriott Is A Christian Minister

The bio on Garriott’s official campaign website reads, "Minister. Mother. Leader." Garriott is also an ordained Lutheran minister. At the same time, she proudly supports abortion (or "reproductive rights" as the left euphemistically calls it) and embraces the radical left-wing view that men can become women or women can become men (they can't).

That leaves a pretty obvious question. How does Garriott square her public Christian faith with those views?

How does a Christian minister defend abortion? How does a minister reconcile Scripture with the claim that men can become women and should be granted access to female-only sports and private spaces?

There is another fair question here too. Why did Garriott use the term "GLBTQ" in the speech? Was that intentional? Was it a slip? Given the left's propensity to police language, surely Garriott should have to explain herself to her fellow left-wing radicals.

OutKick reached out to Garriott via email to ask whether she stands by the remarks today, why she used "GLBTQ," and how she reconciles those views with her Christian faith. Unsurprisingly, she did not respond.

Iowa voters can make their own judgment about Garriott’s politics. But they should at least know exactly what she thinks about these topics. She said the "GLBTQ movement" is "a new threat" to the "white male powerful figure."

She said the movement "muddies the waters and makes things ambiguous and confusing." She said sports legislation is "couched in a language of there’s a threat against women." And she mocked the idea that women and girls actually need protection from male intrusion into their sports and spaces.

Coming from a self-described Christian minister running for Congress, Garriott needs to answer voters for her radical, and often contradictory and hypocritical, beliefs.