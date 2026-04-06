Donald Trump Reveals The Very Mean Things Kim Jong Un Used To Call Biden

Liberals may want to avert their eyes and cover their ears, because there is some very nasty language that could trigger you.

If you've been paying attention to OutKick at all on Monday afternoon, you're aware of the generational heater that President Donald Trump has been on these past few days.

We covered his extended Easter Weekend, which included threatening Iran with the Easter Bunny by his side, praising Allah on Truth Social, and doing a comedy routine for a bunch of nine-year-olds during an egg hunt.

Then, we went over Trump doing his best airplane impression, complete with using his arms as wings and mimicking the sounds a jet engine makes.

Just classic DJT stuff!

Well, I'm here to inform you that the man has done it again, folks.

As his press conference regarding the rescue of the downed F-15 in Iranian territory came to a close, Trump, completely unprompted, delivered some laugh-out-loud comedy material when recounting what North Korean supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, used to call former President Biden.

Liberals may want to avert their eyes and cover their ears, because there is some very nasty language that could trigger you.

Comedy freakin' gold, people.

Okay, let's get down to brass tacks. Do I think Kim Jong-un ACTUALLY called Joe Biden "retarded?"

Probably not, though it is possible.

I do think Rocket Man likely said some very hurtful things about our 46th president, though.

It's also hilarious that Trump is claiming that Kim Jong-un likes him, considering the history between the two.

Then again, and maybe it's because his attention has been diverted elsewhere, but it's been a while since we've had a public spat between Trump and the vertically challenged North Korean dictator.

Are Trump and Kim boys now? Do they text each other and talk about what a doofus Biden is?

You know what they say: the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Maybe Kimmy and Trump found some common ground: dunking on Democrats.

The comments seem to be drinking this up, because they are clearly just as entertained by all this as I am.

Again, there's a good chance this never happened, but it's fun to pretend.

Who knows, maybe five years from now, Trump will be telling us all about the phone call he just had with Iran's new Ayatollah about how much of a "homo" Gavin Newsom is.

Mark my words, it's happening.