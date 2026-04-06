Trump Drops Hilarious Quotes While Explaining Epic Iran Rescue Mission

President Donald Trump was in prime form discussing the insane rescue operation in Iran.

The United States conducted one of the most daring and riskiest operations in history over the weekend to save a down F-15 WSO. The WSO, a colonel, was on the run for his life after being shot down by Iranian forces. His pilot was rescued in the immediate aftermath of the shootdown.

Elite military used a covert landing location to flood in aircraft, Tier One operators and Air Force rescue teams. The mission was done under heavy fire and multiple aircraft had to be left behind and destroyed on the ground.

Overall, losing aircraft means nothing when it comes to bringing our guy home.

Donald Trump explains hostage rescue mission in Iran.

Trump addressed the press on Monday afternoon about the mission in a way that only he could, and the footage is incredible.

"We're waiting and saying, 'I hope that one can land and take off,' and they came in like magic. Boom. Boom. One after another. It was like genius. I'm so impressed by that…They came in so fast and so hard, and these guys knew what…'Let's go! Come on! Get in! Let's go [makes flying motion with his hand]!' They came one right after another," Trump said Monday when talking about the "wet" and sandy conditions where the rescue planes were landing.

Buckle up because the quote only tells part of the story. His tone and body movements are hilarious. You can watch in the video below starting around 25 minutes in, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can say a lot of things about Trump. The one thing you can't say is that he's not absolutely hilarious. The man is hands down the funniest man to ever be President, and there isn't a close second.

Now, should the President be talking about this with a massive war raging against Iran? I'll let people on social media debate that question, but there's no question I was laughing as he was making flight motions and going "Boom! Boom!"

What do you think of Trump's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.