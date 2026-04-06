Insane Details Released Of Epic Rescue Mission In Iran, SEAL Team 6 On The Ground

Stunning details are out about the daring rescue mission the United States conducted in Iran over the weekend.

The country waited on pins and needles for updates about the missing F-15 weapons officer who was on the run in Iran after being shot down.

The pilot of the F-15 was previously rescued, but the fate of his partner was unknown going into the weekend.

That all changed with one of the most daring military operations in modern military history.

U.S. military launches daring rescue mission.

The missing weapons officer, who was shot down on Friday local time in Iran, was on the run for his life inside the country as the war continues to rage.

The operation launched to bring him home will go down as one of the greatest operations in modern military history, and it included a significant deception campaign.

The New York Times reported that the CIA cooked up a fake campaign to make the Iranians believe the WSO was already rescued and moving out of the country in a ground convoy.

In reality, the intelligence community and highly sophisticated military units were launched with air assets to go get our guy and bring him home.

SEAL Team 6 commandos rushed in and grabbed the WSO to get him out from behind enemy lines, according to the same report.

Journalist Jack Murphy, a former Ranger and Green Beret, broke the news Saturday night and reported a significant gunfight unfolded on target.

In what might be the most stunning part of the mission, the United States built an airfield and refueling point *INSIDE* Iran that was used for the mission.

Planes were flown into the landing strip for exfil, and ultimately had to be blown up when they encountered problems, according to TWZ.

Murphy reported Sunday afternoon that Delta Force was called into the airfield when problems were encountered following SEAL Team 6's rescue.

Overall, there's no question what the world watched unfold on Saturday was remarkable. The United States has capabilities no other country could dream of having, and we never leave a man behind. We'll go scorched Earth and burn down our own gear to save just one American life. That's what separates us from the rest of the world.

The world watched American Special Operations members, Air Force commandos and the greatest pilots on the planet do the unthinkable to bring our guy home. Absolutely incredible. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.