Donald Trump Had An Easter Weekend For The Ages

I would take this over celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter at the White House any day of the week.

Donald Trump is an interesting character.

You really either love him or you hate him. He's kind of like the Yankees; no one has a lukewarm take on either.

Depending on whether you love or hate Trump, his Easter weekend performance should offer as a Rorschach test of sorts.

If you're a fan of the T-Man, you probably thought this was his magnum opus, but if you loathe him, you're probably disgusted with his antics (and you probably don't have a very good sense of humor, but I digress).

Let's go through some of Trump's highlights from the past weekend.

We start with his now famous (or infamous) Truth Social post – on Easter Sunday, no less – where he demanded Iran "open the f***ing Strait" and finished it off with a "praise be to Allah."

If you had any questions about whether Trump still had his fastball, there's exhibit A.

But wait, there's more!

Trump decided to have a little Easter Egg Roll celebration with a few dozen kids on the White House lawn, and it looks like no one told him the age-old adage of "know your audience," because POTUS regaled the youngsters with one of his patented stand-up routines that wouldn't have been out of place at a Red State rally.

I'm howling!

You have to give the man credit, he knows his strengths and he plays the hits, and talking about Joe Biden and Autopen might as well be his "'Freebird' in a bar before last call."

And he wasn't done yet.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump addressed an audience about the ongoing situation in Iran, and, apparently, he was still in the holiday spirit, so you'll never guess who was flanking him to his left as he discussed the hostility in the Middle East.

"Here comes Peter Cotton Tehran!"

Does Trump lack some tact a little too often for a president? Sure.

Is it in poor taste? Probably.

Is it side-splittingly funny? Absolutely.

And, if we are being honest, I would take this eight days a week over celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter at the White House.