Major University Praises President Trump For NIL Executive Order

It's gonna be funny to watch liberals melt down over this simple act of thankfulness.

The Indiana Hoosiers, fresh off a college football National Championship, just praised President Trump for his recent executive order to help protect college sports in the NIL era, and I'm just waiting for the liberal sports media meltdown.

In the meantime, the liberal tears are flowing in the replies, with one Indiana University dedicated account saying, "Disgusting to see my alma mater supporting a convicted rapist and accused pedophile. Current IU leadership is dogs***."

As Trey Wallace described in his piece regarding Trump's executive order yesterday, "President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, targeting transfer portal movement and NIL payments from third parties… Some of the key topics included in the new order try to curtail NIL collectives, along with allowing players to have five years to play five seasons. But, one of the most drastic changes was the committee who helped write this executive order helping implement a change to the transfer process."

The executive order also signals potential federal oversight tied to funding, putting pressure on schools and governing bodies to adopt uniform standards.

With NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) reshaping recruiting, roster building, and competitive balance, political leaders, including Trump, had no other choice but to act, and act quickly. Trump is working to restore order in college sports. Indiana recognizes that and is giving him due praise.

At the center of this legislative push is the proposed SCORE Act, a bipartisan effort designed to regulate NIL nationwide. Supporters argue the measure is necessary to prevent college sports from becoming a professional free-for-all, where the highest bidder consistently wins.

Indiana University has built a strong infrastructure through collectives such as Hoosiers Connect and Hoosiers For Good, creating opportunities for athletes to earn income through sponsorships, community initiatives, and donor-backed partnerships. These efforts have helped Indiana compete more aggressively in recruiting and player retention, particularly within the increasingly competitive Big Ten.

That's why Indiana has been able to succeed in football lately. That, and pretty good coaching.

The challenges facing college athletics are evident. NIL has intensified financial pressure on programs, making donor support more critical than ever, and putting Olympic and women's sports at risk.

One of the main issues is the transfer portal, which has created unprecedented roster instability across college athletics, with athletes more willing to move in pursuit of better opportunities and many times, massive paychecks.

The talks of long-term competitive balance are at the forefront. While programs like Indiana have benefited lately, others risk falling behind in an increasingly resource-driven landscape.

The SCORE Act and Trump’s executive action both aim to bring structure to a system that has evolved faster than its rules. Essentially, the way I see it, the NCAA created a Wild Wild West of sorts, with few guardrails and that hurts the college sports we love.

Whether those efforts succeed remains uncertain, though I'm hopeful myself. But one thing is clear: college sports is no longer operating under its old model—and programs like Indiana are happy to see what Trump and his administration are doing to help protect the future of college sports.