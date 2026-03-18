U.S. Military Unleashes Brutal Bombs On Iran To Re-Open Strait Of Hormuz As War Turns Very Ugly

The United States is attempting to get the Strait of Hormuz open and shipping flowing again.

The United States opened up its arsenal Tuesday as the war against Iran rages.

The war against the Islamic regime is now in its third week of action, and there aren't clear signs of when it will end.

Issue number one as of March 18 for President Donald Trump and the military? The Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed with ships fearing potential attacks if they attempt to make it through.

Re-opening the Strait is at the top of the priority list, and a major move was taken to get it done.

U.S. hits Iran with massive bombs.

U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday that the military had "successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz."

The objective was to hit and destroy anti-ship missiles hidden in deep and hardened locations that could be used to blow up vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

You can see the official announcement and the strike location in the tweet below.

The United States military didn't publicly acknowledge the exact type of bomb used, but CNN's Haley Britzky reported it was the GBU-72.

The GBU-72 is a highly-advanced and sophisticated deep penetrator. There's been no official confirmation from the government of it ever being used since it was first made public in 2021.

Below is a look at the GBU-72.

We'll see what kind of impact the bombing has when it comes to re-opening the Strait of Hormuz, but it's clear the United States has plenty of moves left to play. What do you think comes next? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.