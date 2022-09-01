Police Release Photo Of Oakland A’s Fans Who Engaged In Ballpark Sex Act

Police have partially identified a pair of Oakland A’s fans who engaged in a mid-game sex act at the ballpark last month.

On Thursday afternoon, Oakland Police released a photo of the fans to TMZ Sports.

Oakland A’s fans. Photo courtesy of Oakland PD and TMZ Sports.

The Police department is hoping the photo will assist in identifying the ballpark bangers.

During an August 21st A’s win over the Mariners, the couple (allegedly) treated Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum like the honeymoon suite. A cellphone video from the stands appeared to show that the Mariners weren’t the only ones going down that Sunday.

Oakland’s Police Department told TMZ Sports that they have been unable to find the couple and are asking anyone with info on the love birds to contact OPD Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.

Horny A’s Fans Could Face Stiff Penalty

As OutKick previously reported, cops could charge the couple with a crime of committing a lewd act in public. If convicted, they’d face up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Tough blow.

Sparked A Ballpark Sex Trend

Just over a week after the on-the-run A’s fans brought a bat and balls to the upper deck in lieu of a glove, a couple of Blue Jays fans did the same. More cellphone cameras caught the Canadian couple ensuring that the only thing leaving Toronto’s Rogers Centre blue, would be the Jays.

Who said baseball was boring?

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF