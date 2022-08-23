Oakland A’s Fans’ Alleged Sex Act Now Under Investigation

The love story involving a pair of Oakland A’s fans — alleged to be engaging in a sex act during Sunday’s game — appears to be concluding without a happy ending. Oakland’s Romeo and Juliet are reportedly under investigation for their RingCentral Coliseum rendezvous.

As OutKick detailed yesterday, two presumed Oakland A’s fans took advantage of an empty section of upper deck seats during Oakland’s weekend win versus the Mariners. Though seated far away from the field, the couple had an up-close-and-personal view of a bat and balls.

Thanks to a cellphone camera, the ballpark voyeurs now have themselves a PornHub-ready audition tape and, potentially, a criminal record.

All Fun And Games Til Someone Calls The Cops

TMZ reports that the Oakland Police Department are aware of allegations and are now investigating the situation.

If you’re wondering how one investigates such a matter and what type of evidence is recovered, you’re not alone.

Once contacted by TMZ, Oakland’s Police Department released the following statement: “The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game. And we have initiated an investigation.”

Should these lovebirds be found to have made their way around the bases mid-game — stopping just short of home — they could be formally charged. If convicted, they face up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Seems like a stiff penalty.

