Police Department’s Bud Light Facebook Post Goes Viral: ‘Transphobic Garbage’

The wokes are mad at a police station in Texas because they posted a picture with Bud Light in it and people are making fun of it.

And you know what the left says nowadays? Anyone making fun of Bud Light is racist, homophobic and non-inclusive! How dare you.

The Grapevine Police Department posted a picture of four of the (non-Mulvaney) blue cans to it’s official Facebook page this week with an accompanying post talking about the dangers of driving with alcohol.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but that’s a big no-no in this country.

Our officers work hard to keep the roads as safe as possible. That’s why our commercial vehicle officer ensures big rigs are traveling safely. This week our officer discovered several cans of beer during an inspection. The truck’s driver was taken out of service for 24 hours,” the post said before including this doozy of a beer choice in the picture.

Bud Light continues to be mocked online

No sir. Don’t you dare think for one second that you’re gonna post a picture of Bud Light cans in 2023 and get away with it. Not in this climate.

Right on cue, the comments section was a war zone. Some of it was filled with wokes upset at the police department for have the audacity to post something that’s so contentious. Others made fun of the truck driver for drinking Bud Light.

You also had people like this, who sound like a real blast to hang out with.

“Maybe you should take the ‘Integrity’ and ‘Equity’ decals off of your police vehicles. It’s clear you don’t believe in either of those things.“

“Wow, shame on Grapevine Police Department for using its platform for clicks and to promote hate. No professionalism whatsoever.”

“Disgusting homophobic, transphobic garbage. Your office should be ashamed of itself. Look at all the hate and bullying you generated with this unnecessary and discriminatory post.”

Ok, Lisa, Karen and Denise. Relax.

Because it’s 2023, the police department eventually deleted the post. Luckily we have the internet, so the above picture will live forever.

Anyway, it’s just another brutal reminder for Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light that things are so bad people can’t even post pictures of the stuff anymore, much less be seen in public drinking it.

Sales have plunged for three months straight, Dylan Mulvaney fled the country in fear for his safety — don’t worry, she’s returned — and stocks have tumbled nearly $30 billion.

At least this one truck driver in Texas is still a fan, though.