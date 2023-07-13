Maybelline Tells Bud Light To Hold Its Beer With ‘Disturbing’ New Promotion

Videos by OutKick

Maybelline loves Bud Light.

Frankly, that’s the only explanation to one of the dumbest, most insulting promotions I’ve ever seen.

The popular makeup and cosmetic company rolled out a new promotion for Amazon’s Prime Day(s) earlier this week, which wasn’t a big deal. Any company with half a brain was doing that.

Unfortunately, it appears the other half of Maybelline’s said brain is no longer functioning.

The company is under intense backlash after using a man — influencer Ryan Vita, who prefers the pronouns she/he/they according to Instagram — to model lipstick in the Amazon promotion.

Hold my Bud Light indeed!

Maybelline under fire for using man to model makeup

Whooooof.

I truly don’t get it. Do these companies not see the bloodbath going on over at Bud Light right now? It’s truly mind-boggling.

Right on cue, the comment section is an absolute war zone — and for good reason. And guess what? They’re all from women, who are rightfully done with the product.

Really don’t want to be seeing MEN doing makeup tutorials!!! Nonsense.

Why are you using MEN TO ADVERTISE THIS? I can’t picture myself wearing any of your lipsticks when all I can see is a whole ass beard and mustache!!! Enough already!

This is unacceptable and very disturbing.

Do you really think we would want to buy these lipsticks after seeing this? I love Maybelline but can’t handle this. I got scared even by seeing this! Please stop.

Go and take a look for yourself. It’s one after the other.

Will it be a Bud Light moment? Who knows. The Bud Light case study will be a fascinating one for years to come, because I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like it. Boycotts rarely work, but that one struck a nerve.

Perhaps this one will, too? Don’t forget, Maybelline also used Dylan Mulvaney — yes, that Dylan Mulvaney — in a TikTok promotion back in April.

The backlash then was intense, but this appears far worse — at least at the moment.

Only time will tell. Buckle up!