Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Ends Summer With Some Heat

Emily Harrigan, the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch, isn’t ready for summer to end just yet.

Is she a Joe Kinsey/Screencaps fan? Who knows. Time will tell. Frankly, doesn’t matter for the purpose of this blog.

What does matter, though, is that the most gifted Pittsburgh Panther in the US of A has declared summertime is still in session on the final day of the season.

And even as a fall-starts-after-Labor-day truther myself, I respect it.

Oh, it’s in the 60s this morning in Florida before a full slate of college football action? Hogwash. It’s #HeatwaveSZN.

Emily Harrigan chases Paige Spiranac into the fall season

Look, does summer solstice end today? Sure. That’s what the meteorological calendar tells me, and who am I to disagree?

I’ll die on the fall hill — the one I’ve been at war with Joe over for a month now that says fall starts at 12:01 on the Tuesday after Labor Day — but if the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch says it’s still summer, it’s still summer.

For now.

Been a huge few weeks for Emily Harrigan, starting with her bashing of the USWNT after their pathetic showing in the World Cup. She fired off a video showing she could get the job done, and I believed her.

That little number went viral, and the rest was/is history.

The 5-7 Forward has been on an absolute tear ever since, kicking monster field goals and hanging out by the pool in what OutKick deemed an absolute masterclass in social media marketing.

Harrigan’s been all in on the Pittsburgh football team since the college football season kicked off a few weeks ago, teaming up with Peacock to promote the season and then hitting up Heinz Field to support the fellas in person.

Just last week, Harrigan put her money where her mouth was and made the trip to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl. What happened? Pure domination from the Pittsburgh Panthers.

OK, not really. West Virginia held court and won. Whatever, though. Don’t blame Emily Harrigan. She did her part.

So yes, if she says it’s still summer — even for one more day — it’s still summer.

Let’s ride.