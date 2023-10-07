Pink-Haired Fans Honor Megan Rapinoe In Final Home Game

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe truly will not go away.

Since announcing her retirement over the summer, the former USWNT captain has been on a nauseating farewell tour — patting herself on the back the whole way.

And on Friday night, the entire city of Seattle stroked her already-inflated ego. If you watched last night’s celebration (and I already know you didn’t), you would think this woman cured cancer and solved world hunger. She is an “All-American hero,” after all.

In her final home game with her NWSL team OL Reign, the city pulled out all the stops. And fans showed up in droves.

Forever an icon👑



A tribute to the legendary Megan Rapinoe. pic.twitter.com/ebmXybVFKh — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 7, 2023

More than 34,000 people packed the stands to watch Rapinoe’s squad host the Washington Spirit — an attendance record for the National Women’s Soccer League.

The game itself was a real barn burner, by the way. It ended in a scoreless draw.

But the fans — many of whom rocked pink wigs — were there to honor Meg. And she was so proud of herself for it.

“I do know my impact but it’s one thing to know it, and another thing to really feel it and see it. To see some of the signs and the pink wigs and see what that means to people,” the 38-year-old said.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The star power showed up, too. Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King, Ken Griffey Jr., and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff all took part in the tribute.

Seattle Honors Megan Rapinoe

Her career was commemorated with a “Forever Reign, Forever Rapinoe” flag raised at Lumen Field by founder of Seattle-based rock band, Pearl Jam, Mike McCready. The team also put up a billboard.

And British-American broadcaster Roger Bennett — host of NBC’s Men in Blazers — praised Rapinoe’s “courage,” adding that she’s “unafraid” and “unapologetic.”

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Now that I do agree with. She is tremendously unapologetic.

Unapologetic about demanding “equal pay” for women without addressing the higher percentage of the winning pot that women earn compared to men’s soccer. Unapologetic about advocating for biological men in women’s spaces. And unapologetic about hating the country she has represented on a world stage for 18 years.

In an interview with CBS prior to her last home game with the Reign, Rapinoe was asked if she thought her legacy had left “the game in a better place” than when it first started.

“C’mon,” she said, while raising her hands in the air as a sign of confirmation. “Of course. It’s not just me and I say it a bit arrogantly but only because I’m speaking on behalf of all the players of my generation.”

Groan.

I’d say, “Later, Meg. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Except, I’m sure we’re in for at least a few more “farewell Rapinoe” celebrations before she finally, actually hangs up her cleats.