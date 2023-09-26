Insufferable Megan Rapinoe Protests Anthem In Final Game For USWNT

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe suited up for her final game as the United States women’s national team captain.

True to her political platform, Rapinoe did not sing the national anthem in protest of the nation’s alleged ‘assault’ on rights for members of the LGBT community and pay disparity in women’s soccer.

Knowing her rights to protest are protected in America, Rapinoe proudly remained mum during “The Star Spangled Banner” played before Sunday’s match.

The hypocrisy of Rapinoe’s defiance was expected. Following in the footsteps of NFL pariah Colin Kaepernick, Rapinoe objected to singing the anthem as she soaked in the attention before observant cameras.

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew held hands on their hearts and participated in singing the anthem.

Everyone but the captain.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe looks on during the national anthem before the final game. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe looks on during the national anthem before the final game. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Don’t Let The Door Hit You On The Way Out…

Rapinoe was proud to cap her career Sunday night against South Africa at Soldier Field, speaking on the trailblazing feats she accomplished for women’s sports while reminding her fans how much she opposes the nation she represents.

The women’s team defeated South Africa, 2-0, in Rapinoe’s send-off. Rapinoe co-captained the USWNT in 2018 alongside teammates Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States acknowledges the fans as she leaves the pitch after her final United States match after the game against South Africa at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Fans hold signs for Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States after the game against South Africa at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rapinoe frequently launched herself into the media’s spotlight with political take after political take. She campaigned for “equal pay” for women without addressing the higher percentage of the winning pot that women earn compared to men’s soccer.

While men’s soccer gets paid less of a percentage of the total pot, they ultimately make more because of the bigger pot. Essentially, men’s soccer makes far more money than women’s soccer … but Rapinoe stayed mum on that point as well.

Happy trails, Meg.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States speaks to the crowd after her final game for the United States at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)