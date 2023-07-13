ESPN Plays Egregiously Dishonest Clip of Fox News’ Will Cain Talking Equal Pay In Soccer

Videos by OutKick

ESPN smeared Fox News’ Will Cain during an ESPYs segment highlighting the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s fight for equal pay.

The network intentionally tried framing Cain as a ‘sexist.’ It dishonestly and purposefully edited something Cain said when he worked for ESPN, completely gutting and changing the point he made.

During the ESPYs award show Wednesday night, ESPN/ABC aired a clip honoring the women’s team, which featured Cain criticizing the team and their push for equal pay, but edited Cain to take him completely out of context.

The broadcast played a clip from Cain’s time on ESPN’s “First Take” but chopped it up in a way that would fail a freshman taking a Journalism 101 class.

FOX & Friends host Will Cain attends “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Studios on June 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

ESPN Takes Shot At Will Cain With Out-of-Context Video

In the clip, negative tweets are shown on-screen, casting hostile comments at women’s soccer, followed by Cain’s “First Take” segment.

The former ESPN employee is heard saying, “I think equal pay is a ridiculous concept in itself. In soccer, for better or worse, on the men’s side across this globe, is much more popular than women’s.”

But here’s what Cain ACTUALLY said in the “First Take” segment, when played out.

WATCH:

ESPN just smeared @willcain as a sexist at the ESPYs.



When airing a video honoring the U.S. women's soccer team for their equal pay lawsuit, they included out of context remarks from an ESPN segment he did four years ago.



They didn't include his full remarks because he… pic.twitter.com/1U2XvagJQW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2023

Will Cain’s Full Transcript

The women got a pool or got paid out from a pool of $30 million from the Women’s World Cup, the men would draw from a pool of $400 million. Okay, $400 million. $30 million. Why is that? It’s because the men’s World Cup generates $6 billion in revenue. The Women’s World Cup generates $131 million in revenue. If you want to talk about pay disparity, the women’s World Cup players get paid out 20 percent of the total revenue. The men get paid out 7 percent. As a percentage point, they are getting much more. The problem is for anybody desiring equal pay. And by the way, I think equal pay is a ridiculous concept in and of itself. If the women generate more revenue, they should get paid more than the men. Don’t strive for getting the same. Strive for getting what you’re worth. And if you’re worth more, then get more. And so what I’m saying to you right now is soccer, for better or worse on the men’s side across this globe is much more popular than women’s soccer.

ESPN’s Dishonesty Hits New Low

ESPN played the dishonest clip knowing it cast Cain in a negative light.

Audiences could have heard Cain’s actual case on the argument with the rest of the clip, but that wouldn’t have played as well with ESPN’s extreme liberal bias.

So why the deliberate shot at the rising Fox News star?

The network has been hostile toward free speech, namely any opinion position right of the Leftist agenda.

ESPN’s politics dictate their content, and framing Cain as a villain seemed opportune to them, no matter the levels of dishonesty.

It’s the same company that has shunned Sage Steele for her independent commentary. ESPN is also the same group that criticized their top money-maker, Stephen A. Smith, for engaging with conservatives or anyone of a differing political viewpoint.

ESPN employees in April reportedly threw a tantrum when SAS interviewed OutKick’s very own Clay Travis on his podcast, “Know Mercy.”

Stephen A. Smith recently caught flak from left-wingers for appearing on Fox News with Cain himself.

Cain evidently noticed the video after it aired. He tweeted, “Oh, I’ve got so much I could say…”

Oh I’ve got so much I could say… — Will Cain (@willcain) July 13, 2023

Left-wing-minded outlets like ESPN embrace identity politics over facts.

So, they’ll gladly take that cheap shot if they can engineer another story to fit their narrative.

Rather than celebrate the U.S. women’s team for their on-field accomplishments, ESPN opts to promulgate a fake narrative of oppression. To do that they needed to essentially lie about what Will Cain actually said on the equal pay issue.