Carli Lloyd Continues To Slam The USWNT For ‘Entitlement’ Attitude

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s disastrous performance in the Women’s World Cup has Carli Lloyd frustrated.

Many who viewed the U.S. as clear favorites to win the World Cup again have been searching for answers ever since the loss to Sweden. Lloyd, a former USWNT star herself, believes she has an explanation for the disappointing finish.

Lloyd appeared on Alexi Lalas’ podcast, State of the Union, to discuss the issues she has with the team’s culture. According to her, a number of “little things” she noticed added up over time, making the loss a bit less surprising.

“I think when I first got onto the team, there was just a level of respect for everybody there,” Lloyd said, “for coaches, for other players, for support staff. You know, massages, trainers, doctors. And as the years have kind of gone by — it’s little stuff, but it kind of amounts to big things — and ultimately affects on the field.”

Lloyd gave other examples of current players not showing respect for those around them.

“If you’ve got a massage, let’s say for example,” she added. “Your name’s signed up on a certain time, and you decide to not show up. You decide to not text the massage therapist or tell them, ‘Hey, I’m running a few minutes late.’ They’re just sitting there and they have to just sit there, and they have to kind of swallow that and not really say anything to the player that’s done that.

Lloyd continued by explaining how many players would expect everything to be done for them.

“There’s just things like that. It’s like, trash around the field. It’s throwing your warmup and expecting the equipment guy. There a level of — not everybody — but there’s a level of just kind of the entitlement of, ‘Everybody’s gonna do everything for you,’ and just not being respectful of others.”

What a surprise that the current version of the team, led by Megan Rapinoe, has an issue with undeserved arrogance and treating people with respect.

That same attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by other teams.

At the end of the day, talent generally wins out.

But if the team culture doesn’t maximize the talent on the field, a disappointing loss feels inevitable. And that’s exactly what happened with the 2023 USWNT.

Considering Rapinoe cared more about off-field advocacy than on-field performance, it’s not surprising.