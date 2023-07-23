Nike Shows Warped Definition Of ‘All-American Hero’ With Megan Rapinoe Cartoon

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of ways to describe Megan Rapinoe.

She’s a decorated athlete, an Olympic gold medalist and a FIFA World Cup Champion. She’s an advocate for LGBTQ+ organizations, a supporter of transgender athletes in women’s sports and a far-left political activist.

But “the all-American hero”? That’s pushing it.

Rapinoe announced her retirement earlier this month. And ahead of her final appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nike posted an animated tribute to the 38-year-old soccer star — calling her just that.

It’s a 1980s-themed commercial where Rapinoe is shown as a comic book superhero. She saves kids from speeding cars, dribbles past monster robots and plays a keytar on the beach for her fiancée, former WNBA player Sue Bird.

Take a look.

Megan Rapinoe. The All-American Hero. She’s chasing a historic three-peat championship and another star for the @uswnt for her last trip to the big stage. @mpinoe 🦅🇺🇸#JustDoIt #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/32o5vcI0V3 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) July 16, 2023

Credit where it’s due: The animation here is cool. The ’80s arcade theme is nostalgic, and it stands out from anything Nike has produced in recent years.

But the message is contradictory.

Can Nike really call Rapinoe an ‘all-American hero’ when she is so vocally anti-America?

Nike has a confused definition of patriotism.

For some context, let’s take a quick trip back in time.

When the “Dream Team” won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics players draped American flags over their shoulders.

Sure, they all have their own political opinions, and they’re free to express them. But when it was time to represent their country on a world stage, they showed pride and patriotism.

Chris Mullin, Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson celebrate on the victor’s podium after winning the gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Now, Nike’s idea of patriotism has shifted dramatically.

In 2019, the sportswear giant withdrew an Independence Day-themed shoe featuring the Betsy Ross Flag. That’s because Nike’s golden boy, Colin Kaepernick, didn’t appreciate the company using a flag from an era when slavery was still legal in the United States.

Never mind these pre-abolition flags were actually carried into battle by Union troops fighting to abolish slavery during the Civil War.

(Credit: Nike)

But these corporate virtue signalers don’t care about history. And they certainly don’t care about slavery.

After all, they have no problem paying pennies to Third World laborers to make sneakers sold here in America as status symbols at obscene prices.

Labor rights investigators have regularly listed Nike among the worst of the worst in operating Asian factories under draconian authorities and inhumane conditions.

Of course, they aren’t the only giant corporation using ethically questionable practices. But they are the ones funding Kaepernick’s anti-America crusade.

He preaches against capitalism and so-called systematic racism here in the United States while pocketing millions of dollars off the backs of actual slave labor abroad.

Is Kaepernick also an ‘all-American hero’ by Nike’s definition?

But back to Megan Rapinoe.

The United States Women’s National Team is widely associated with anti-America sentiment. And that’s almost entirely because of the actions of Rapinoe.

She’s played for the U.S. National Team since 2006, but in recent years, she refused to stand for the national anthem. Rapinoe claimed she was taking a stand (rather, a knee) against President Donald Trump — sending a “f-ck you” to his administration.

But she actually started protesting the anthem in solidarity with Kaepernick in September 2016 — before Trump was elected.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Since then, U.S. Soccer mandated the players stand and show respect for the country they represent. Still, Rapinoe insisted on making a statement.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” she told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Sure, resistance culture is hip. Screaming against the establishment gains attention. Being “edgy” makes money.

Both she and Kaepernick are perfect examples.

Still, Rapinoe’s insistence on making everything about her has tarnished the reputation of the USWNT, and it’s unfair to her teammates — even if they have the grace not to say so.

We are a nation of dissenters. We have the freedom to speak, and we certainly don’t all agree.

Rapinoe — just like all American citizens — has the right to criticize politicians and to advocate for whatever policies and causes she wants. That’s fine.

But when she takes the field with the stars and stripes on her jersey, Rapinoe represents all of us. Our national teams are a manifestation of America’s exceptionalism on the world stage. That’s why even the most casual of sports fans enjoy the Olympics and the World Cup.

It’s a sense of pride. A great unifier. But Megan Rapinoe is a great divider.

Like it or not, though, she’ll serve as a symbol of our nation — one last time — in the 2023 World Cup.

But let’s save the term “all-American hero” for someone who actually appreciates that privilege.

Follow Amber Harding on Twitter: @TheAmberHarding