Photos: Patrick Mahomes And The Chiefs Got Wild In Vegas Last Night

Just like a late 4th quarter drive, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have no intention of slowing down.

The Super Bowl LVII Champions living their best life last night by heading to Las Vegas and taking over the city.

Mahomes was joined by team mates Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Melvin Gordon and plenty of others as they partied it up at the XS Nightclub located in the Wynn Las Vegas.

THE CHIEFS LIVED THEIR BEST IN LAS VEGAS

The group wasn’t trying to hide that they were there.

They were greeted with giant LED screens that read “XS welcomes 2023 champs,” red and yellow confetti, a six-tiered football themed cake, and even a damn drumline performing when they walked in. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers performed because of course The Chainsmokers would perform.

According to eyewitnesses, at one point Kelce grabbed the microphone and ordered everyone to “take this through the roof,” before spraying a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold bottle over everyone.

Patrick Mahomes is feeling himself during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade 😂



(via @KSHB41)pic.twitter.com/9pNt491dSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

THE CHIEFS DEFEATED THE EAGLES 38-35

What’s great about this is you just KNOW that there’s some people out there that are absolutely livid that Mahomes and company acted like 20 and 30-year-olds. Oh, you mean they acted like the age that they actually are? Shocking, I know.

During the Chiefs Championship parade last week, some took to social media and were absolutely “appalled” that the team would be drunk! Could you imagine? Drinking after you win the Super Bowl! I’d love to know what one is allowed to celebrate if these people think that winning the biggest sporting event in the world isn’t worthy of destroying some Bud Lights.

As written here, some Chiefs fans were upset because the drinking isn’t a sign of a “good role model.”

Didn’t Jesus drink wine in the Bible? If Jesus isn’t a good role model who enjoyed a nice alcoholic drink from time to time, then I don’t know what to tell some of these people that complained.

Now excuse me, I need to take a Tylenol just looking at the hangover that Mahomes has had the last two weeks.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs partied it up at the Wynn Las Vegas on Friday. (Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar)