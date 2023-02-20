A Few Whiney Chiefs Fans Are NOT Happy Patrick Mahomes Crushed Beers During Super Bowl Parade

Videos by OutKick

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are not happy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ antics during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Following Mahomes winning his second ring, he cut loose with plenty of cold beers as the team celebrated with fans.

Patrick Mahomes is feeling himself during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade 😂



(via @KSHB41)pic.twitter.com/9pNt491dSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

It was pretty epic and awesome. Yet, because we live in times where someone has to be offended, fans wrote letters to The Kansas City Star complaining about Mahomes throwing back cold ones like they were going out of style. The publication chose an interesting headline of, “Kansas City loves Mahomes and the Chiefs. Our kids didn’t need to see them swill beer.”

More footage of drunk Patrick Mahomes swilling wobbly pops atop the parade bus. 🍻😂 #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/mJuyPefUtm — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) February 15, 2023

One fan wrote in part:

I am not opposed to drinking nor naive enough to think our football players don’t drink. However, it is completely unnecessary to let Chiefs players drink during the Super Bowl parade. It should not have been allowed by coach Andy Reid and the team’s ownership for some very good reasons. The main reason is that a drinking Chief is not a good role model for young fans who are there to see their heroes. Second, even the adult fans don’t want to see drunken players at this important celebration. Third, tragic things happen when drinking is involved.

A second fan wrote:

Next time there’s a victory parade, please imbibe your alcohol privately and discreetly. Impressionable young people deserve better role models than what you’ve displayed twice.

Another fan wrote they were “dismayed to see that Patrick Mahomes and other players were drinking alcohol again.”

Did Patrick Mahomes do anything wrong?

Let’s be crystal clear here, this is still the United States of America the last time I checked – which I do first thing as soon as I get up.

In this country, we go to the moon, win World Wars, win Super Bowls and drink cold beer. Mostly, we drink cheap domestics. If Budweiser and other similar beers were good enough for the boys in WWII, it will still get the job done in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes draws fire for hammering beers during Super Bowl parade. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

You know who is also against hammering brews after winning the Super Bowl? ISIS. North Korea. Iran. Is that a group you want to share similar views with?

I can only speak for myself, but if ISIS is against it, I’m for it. That’s one of my very rules in life. Furthermore, what is this preaching about what kids see and role models?

Turn on your TV, hop on YouTube or Twitter or just listen to what kids talk about these days. If your kid is corruptible because Patrick Mahomes drinks beer in public, guess whose fault that is? The parents’. Don’t blame an NFL player if you can’t control your children. Blame yourself. It’s not Patrick Mahomes’ job to raise the kids of Kansas City and to pretend otherwise is comically foolish.

Patrick Mahomes vibing at the Chiefs parade rn 😂pic.twitter.com/kfTBC1pclM — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 15, 2023

The moment we start telling athletes they can’t drink a few beers after winning a title is the moment the soul of our nation is lost. We can’t let it happen. Good people simply can’t let America become communist China. Let Mahomes and all other champions *SAFELY* get after it.