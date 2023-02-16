Jackson Mahomes Films Stupid TikTok Video During Super Bowl Parade

Videos by OutKick

Jackson Mahomes stayed on-brand during the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The younger brother of Patrick Mahomes is addicted to attention, and has a unique ability to insert himself into situations he has absolutely nothing to do with.

For example, he was filming idiotic TikTok videos after his brother and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Well, he kept that same energy during the team’s parade Wednesday. Instead of just enjoying it like the rest of the fans, Jackson Mahomes apparently thinks he’s one the team because he was out there making himself the center of attention.

This Jackson Mahomes nonsense has to end.

We obviously don’t know what kind of relationship Patrick Mahomes has with his younger brother, but I think it’s safe to assume they love each other, right? I’m sure they’re very close as pretty much all siblings are.

That’s why Patrick is the perfect guy to lead an intervention. He needs to sit his brother down, find a hammer, take his phone and absolutely pulverize it.

This simply can’t continue. The Eagles had a chance to end his shenanigans and failed. Now, Patrick must step up and put an end to his attention-seeking ways.

Jackson Mahomes filmed bizarre TikTok video during Chiefs Super Bowl parade. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@jacksonmahomes/video/7200467091139562798)

Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes seriously seem to think they’re on the team. Reminder, they’re not. Neither has ever recorded a single stat in an NFL game.

Yet, they somehow always manage to find the spotlight. How can that be? Seriously, how can it be that a guy who looks like he’d get cracked in half if even a high schooler tackled him managed to make himself the center of attention for an NFL team? It makes no sense.

It’s honestly embarrassing. Being related to someone doesn’t mean you’ve done anything. Do you think the women married to the guys on the Osama Bin Laden raid tell people they were there in Pakistan? No, they don’t because they’re not morons.

Jackson Mahomes continues to be unbearable on social media. He filmed a cringe TikTok video during the Super Bowl parade for the Chiefs. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@jacksonmahomes/video/7200467091139562798)

For the love of everything good in this world, someone take away Jackson Mahomes’ phone and never give it back. Do it for everyone in America.