Notorious Super Bowl Partier Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes Partying

We’ve heard it nonstop. It’s starting to become the LeBron vs Michael Jordan GOAT arguments.

Is Patrick Mahomes the next Tom Brady?

Well, if you compare their partying styles… maybe?

The 7x Super Bowl Champion quarterback Brady took to Twitter to give some props to Mahomes yesterday and raise a glass to his partying ways.

Mahomes, who now has two Super Bowl titles to his name, made the rounds across social media for appearing a little “sober” during the Chiefs Championship parade.

This man Patrick mahomes was so wasted bro gave the fan the Super Bowl trophy 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/w5bms5Ju78 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 16, 2023

Y’all ready for some parade content?🏆 pic.twitter.com/uDQGpUEA5W — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 15, 2023

I mean look at Mahomes eyes there.

How did that man see any sort of incoming blitz coming from the Philadelphia Eagles?!

Despite getting some slack across social media, Mahomes knows he’s in good company if Tom Brady gave him his approval, even in a razzing way.

Brady of course made headlines just a few years ago for going from “clean cut and perfect Tom,” to a disheveled, confused (but hilarious) version of himself after the Buccaneers won their Super Bowl in 2021.

Happy drunk Tom Brady gives me so much joy. pic.twitter.com/eEGLXSt8lJ — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) February 10, 2021

Drunk Tom Brady fall off his TB12 diet and pulled the 🤞 to Antoine Winfield.pic.twitter.com/DdueoBOUWy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2021

Now “Oh, Tom” has become “Oh, Patrick.”

It’s always funny to me when people are shocked that athletes party, or to see them out in public somehow surprised that they are living their best damn lives after just winning a Championship that they’ve dreamed about their entire lives.

Speaking of dreams, that’s something Mahomes definitely had a lot of.

That dude looked like he was on an absolute BENDER all week. Nobody wake him up until training camp.