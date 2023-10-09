PhillyVoice Writer Fired After Criticizing 76ers Support Of Israel

Videos by OutKick

Jackson Frank, the Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for PhillyVoice, has been fired after criticizing the team’s statement in support of Israel.

“We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #StandWithIsrael,” the 76ers posted on X Sunday.

Frank shared the post with his own commentary: “This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

He has since deleted his Twitter account.

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today,” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told The New York Post in a statement. “We stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians.”

Frank just joined the Sixers beat last month.

More than 800 Israelis were killed and thousands more injured or reported missing after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on multiple fronts Saturday.

The terrorists came into Israel territory and killed innocent civilians, murdered women and children, paraded bodies of victims down the street, and took civilians as hostages back to Gaza.

Despite the unthinkable violence, pro-Palestine supporters have come out in defense of Hamas. Over the weekend, the Democratic Socialists of America hosted an “All Out for Palestine” rally in New York City.

An indignant @ClayTravis on the disgusting NYC demonstrations, celebrating the killing of Jews.



More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/5gqYLgxmbK — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) October 9, 2023

“This is a modern day version of the Holocaust,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said. “You’ve got terrorists killing people because they are Jewish, and they’re celebrating it right now in New York City.”

Israel formally declared a state of war following the Hamas attacks, and Israeli jets carried out intense airstrikes on targets in Gaza Sunday afternoon.

The death toll for the ongoing conflict has now topped 1,500.