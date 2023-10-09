Call Hamas ‘Terrorists,’ Not ‘Militants’: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Referring to Hamas as anything other than “terrorists” is a form of propaganda. Yet corporate and state media continue to portray the group as “militants,” as it terrorizes Israel.

The word “militant” sanitizes the intentions of Hamas. Militants may use force to achieve a political or social aspiration. However, Hamas has resorted to torturing the innocent. Hamas’ intentions are insidious.

Terrorists, by definition, “use unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

That describes Hamas, a group holding civilians hostage while the death toll of the war surpasses 1,100.

“If you murder, wound, rape, and abduct civilians … as Hamas has done, you are not a militant. You are a terrorist. The media should stop [downplaying] terrorists as ‘militants,'” commented New York Congressman Ritchie Torres.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization, just like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations. Back in 2001, no one in the mainstream media described the attackers on 9/11 as militants.”

And like ISIS.

The Hamas’ playbook resembles that of ISIS, by way of purposely targeting women and children for kidnapping and then for sexual assault and slavery.

“Hamas has engaged in 30 years of grotesque terrorism and is a vicious brutal terrorist organization,” Seth Frantzman, a correspondent for The Jerusalem Post and an analyst on Middle East affairs, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Sunday.

Still, the headlines read as follows:

Even after the rapes, murders, and kidnappings of the last 48hrs, @CBCNews has chosen the words 'militants' and 'fighters' to describe Hamas terrorists.



THEY DEFINE TERRORISM!!!



Call them terrorists, or stop calling yourself a news organization.#DefundTheCBC @PresidentCBCRC pic.twitter.com/BPTbexDsoW — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) October 9, 2023

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren on Hamas: "The New York Times may call them militants, and MSNBC may call them militants, but don't call them militants. They are terrorists." pic.twitter.com/9xrCg94PQv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 8, 2023

"The BBC in refusing to call them what they are, is letting down themselves, the public, and this is an utter disgrace."



Mike Graham and Kevin O'Sullivan blast the BBC for refusing to refer to Hamas militants as terrorists.@Iromg | @TVKev pic.twitter.com/yYOpkxVChy — TalkTV (@TalkTV) October 9, 2023

MAP: Palestinian militants launched a deadly land, air and sea attack inside Israel on Saturday, with fighters infiltrating the country’s south and firing a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip. https://t.co/3g0qRSlxYB pic.twitter.com/6QTsf7eR2g — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2023

There seems to be an edict across newsrooms to not use the word “terrorist” when describing a group raping, murdering, and enslaving civilians — and parading around their dead bodies.

The usage of the word “militant” is intentional. The legacy media has yet to determine where it will collectively stand on the war in Israel.

The press will most certainly exploit the terrorist attack for political gain, and follow suit with its allies in American politics — which have taken no shame in softening the criticism of Hamas.

U.S. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib have already criticized Israel and asked the nation not to retaliate.

“I am heartbroken by the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel, and I mourn the over 250 Israeli and 230 Palestinian lives that have been lost today, and the thousands injured, following attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli border towns and Israeli military bombardment of Gaza,” said Bush.

Tlaib, an anti-Semite, suggested Israel is to blame for Palestinian “resistance.” She also failed to condemn Hamas in her response:

“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” Tlaib stated. “The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

Those two ladies are repulsive.

As are the outlets struggling to portray Hamas, while it abducts and rapes children back in Gaza, accurately.

The framing of Hamas is also inconsistent with government classification.

In 1997, the U.S. Department of State designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization. Canada declared Hamas a “terrorist entity” in 2002.

Yet some 20 years later, after Hamas’ most barbaric strike to date, legacy outlets in the U.S. and Canada can’t bring themselves to print the word “terrorist.”

Consider that Reuters has framed Hamas assassins as “fighters” duking it out in Israel.

Reuters used to be a credible point of reference during international affairs. The outlet is that no more. Obviously.

In fact, accurately reported information regarding Hamas-Israel is scarce. The past decade warns that just because the media reports something about a war, we ought not to consider it a fact.

We must exercise proper skepticism and doubt. The media is compromised. It reaffirmed that throughout the weekend when Hamas raided Israel.

Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni Islamic terrorist group. Hamas members are modern-day Nazis backed by Iran. Like Nazis, Hamas fantasies include exterminating the Jews.

Portraying them as “militants” is depraved.