Phillie Phanatic Assaults Keith Hernandez Blow Up Doll In Mets Broadcast Booth

During Friday’s Mets-Phillies game, a familiar antagonist got up to his old tricks, taunting Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez.

Hernandez famously criticized the Phillies, saying he hates calling games between the Mets and Phillies, essentially because the Phillies are so tough to watch.

The beef escalated with a hilarious Philadelphia graphic when the team makes a good play, as they put up a “Keith Hernandez Approved” sticker in the bottom right corner:

With this weekend’s series between the two teams, it’s not surprising that Hernandez is conspicuously absent from the SNY broadcast booth.

Whether out of fear of Philly retribution, desire to avoid watching the Phillies play, or for an excused absence for some other reason, he didn’t make the trip down the turnpike.

That’s when the Phanatic got involved, bringing a blow-up doll with a photo of Hernandez taped to its face and a retro Mets jersey on it.

He was not kind to it:

Phillie Phanatic, Abusing Blow-Up Keith Hernandez. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qRlWpgCCab — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2022

Many mascots have tried to copy the Phanatic shtick, but there really aren’t any other mascots as good at trolling as he is.

With this treatment and the near certain promise of more to come, it might be likely that Keith Hernandez never makes another trip down to Citizen’s Bank Park.

God knows what the Phanatic would do to the actual person.