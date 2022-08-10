Keith Hernandez Hates Calling Phillies Games

Legendary ballplayer and current New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with calling Philadelphia Phillies games.

During the Mets-Reds game on August 9, Hernandez and Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen were going over the team’s upcoming schedule. When they got to an upcoming pair of weekend series with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies, Hernandez said that he’ll be missing both of them.

While his reason for missing the first series will be to attend the 40th-anniversary celebration reason for missing the Phillies series the following weekend got a lot of attention, especially from Phillies fans.

Hernandez did concede that the Phillies had been playing well as of late, but that didn’t stop his comments from getting a lot of attention from Mets fans who couldn’t agree with him more and Phillies fans who were infuriated.

Alright, so that last one isn’t true, but it’s a solid reference to when Hernandez guest-starred on Seinfeld, and it just works perfectly. You wish it was true, but I checked and the Mets played the Pirates that day, not the Phillies. Hernandez had a double and a home run in a 7-3 Mets win.

Bummer.

When Hernandez made his comment the Phillies were 10 games back on the division-leading Mets. As Hernandez noted, the Phillies have played well lately, so it’ll be interesting to see if his comments give the Phillies a bit of motivational, bulletin board material for the final leg of the season.

