Atlanta Braves Mascot Blooper Lays Out Competition During Race

Mascot races have become an endearing fixture of many stadiums around MLB, with the Brewers famously featuring racing sausages at American Family Field.
The Atlanta Braves have also adopted races at Truist Park, led in part by their seemingly mouthless mascot, Blooper:
Blooper may be an unidentifiable bear/alien hybrid species, but that did not stop him from absolutely demolishing his competition in Friday’s race during the Braves-Dodgers game.
The green Home Depot tool stood no chance against the ferocious onslaught of Blooper’s Brian Dawkins-esque physical dominance:
Presumably out of fear for his life, the Home Depot bucket even tried to run into the fence to avoid him.
When you see the giant, mouthless, bewildering physical form of Blooper running towards you, don’t try to fight back, just get out of the way as quickly as possible.
