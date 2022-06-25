Atlanta Braves Mascot Blooper Lays Out Competition During Race

Mascot races have become an endearing fixture of many stadiums around MLB, with the Brewers famously featuring racing sausages at American Family Field.

The Atlanta Braves have also adopted races at Truist Park, led in part by their seemingly mouthless mascot, Blooper:

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 07: Braves mascot Blooper before the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds on April 7, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Blooper may be an unidentifiable bear/alien hybrid species, but that did not stop him from absolutely demolishing his competition in Friday’s race during the Braves-Dodgers game.

The green Home Depot tool stood no chance against the ferocious onslaught of Blooper’s Brian Dawkins-esque physical dominance:

Blooper fucking ended Home Depot pic.twitter.com/QIDLilD4Bc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2022

Presumably out of fear for his life, the Home Depot bucket even tried to run into the fence to avoid him.

When you see the giant, mouthless, bewildering physical form of Blooper running towards you, don’t try to fight back, just get out of the way as quickly as possible.