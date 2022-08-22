Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date, Playable Characters And Other Details

Less than a week after it was revealed that Tiger Woods would be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, we’re learning more important details about the upcoming game.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be the first video game Woods’ face has been on since EA Sports’ Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14, which was released in 2013. Woods is also the Executive Director of the upcoming golf video game.

PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date

PGA Tour 2K23 is set for worldwide release on Tuesday, October 11. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Steam as well.

Playable Characters On PGA Tour 2K23

One of the biggest knocks against PGA Tour 2K21, the latest edition of the game featuring Justin Thomas on the cover, is that users couldn’t actually play as any of the professional golfers on the game.

That’s set to change with PGA Tour 2K23. Instead of only being able to play against professional players, gamers will be able to tee it up with the likes of Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Thomas, and many others.

Oh, and yes, Tiger Woods is a playable character as well.

Official Courses On PGA Tour 2K23

2K Sports pulled out all the stops when it comes to officially licensed courses for the upcoming game, which will feature 20 in total.

Wilmington Country Club, site of this year’s BMW Championship, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club are two of the courses 2K Sports has teased to be included thus far. The beloved course designer tool, allowing users to create any type of golf course imaginable, also returns to the game.

Golf Clubs And Brands On PGA Tour 2K23

After PGA Tour 2K21 featured a handful of official club and apparel brands, 2K23 is stepping its game up in that area this time around.

Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Nike Golf, Malbon Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew and more will be featured as apparel brands. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway Golf, Bridgestone, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson are available for players to choose from as well.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be released in three different editions: PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition, PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition, and PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition.

Each edition comes with added perks, like the deluxe edition comes with a playable Michael Jordan character.