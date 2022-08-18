Tiger Woods Is The Face Of ‘PGA Tour 2K23’

For the first time since 2013, Tiger Woods will be the cover star of a video game. Woods announced on social media that he’ll be the face of the new PGA Tour 2K23 game. Within his announcement, Woods said more information about the game will follow on August 22.

Woods was the face of EA Sports’ golf games for years but hasn’t been on the cover since the 2014 edition of the game, which was actually released in 2013. Rory McIlroy was the cover athlete for the EA Sports franchise’s last golf title, which hit store shelves in 2015.

Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23! More to come on 8/22 from @PGATOUR2K! #MoreGolfMoreGame pic.twitter.com/sksyYxa7pF — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 17, 2022

With a lengthy hiatus from the video game world, it seemed as if Woods’ time in the space was over. However, last year he signed on with 2K as an executive director and consultant, so it seemed like only a matter of time before he landed back on the cover of a video game.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods shared after signing with 2K back in 2021. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

PGA Tour 2K21 was released in August of 2020 with Justin Thomas featured on the cover.

Thomas, who is good friends with Woods, doesn’t seem too surprised 2K went with Woods over him as their 2K23 cover athlete.

No wonder I didn’t get the callback for the cover… SMH — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 18, 2022

Anyone who has played PGA Tour 2K21 would agree that it’s arguably the most realistic golf game ever made, and the newest edition of the series should be well-received.