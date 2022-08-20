Details From The Tiger Woods-PGA Tour Meeting Are Starting To Leak And They Are Wild

Tiger Woods met with several members of the PGA Tour last week as the battle with Greg Norman’s LIV Golf league rages on, and details of the meeting are starting to leak according to a new report.

One of the most important new pieces of information is that LIV Golf will be adding seven additional PGA Tour members after the FedEx Cup concludes.

This will apparently also include an additional “long-rumored superstar,” likely the world’s #2 player, Cameron Smith.

These seven are not back end players either, but current members competing in major tournaments week in and week out.

Woods’ goal at the meeting, according to the report, was to “reshape the PGA Tour in a way that enough new money will flow to ensure top players will want to stay, while giving himself a slice of the pie and more of a say in how the Tour operates.”

The grand plan to fix the PGA, however, sounds almost exactly like the LIV Golf model.

Essentially, the players want to propose a “tour within a tour,” with 18 tournaments without cuts, which would be limited to the top 60 players with significantly increased payouts. Each of those events would have a $20 million purse, if their ideas come to fruition.

LIV’s model is to have 48 players competing in no-cut tournaments that payout $25 million per event. Not exactly reinventing the wheel, are they?

Tiger Woods held a high-profile meeting with PGA Tour players earlier this week. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Could PGA Tour go private?

Among other ideas, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were said to support making the PGA Tour a for-profit enterprise, ending its non-profit status.

While that would create tax payments for the Tour, it would free them up to take in more outside investors, potentially increasing the amount of money that could be distributed to players. Not to mention that it could create the ability to offer equity stakes for major stars.

Of course, that’s also very similar to the LIV model, where certain players have been offered equity positions to join up.

Essentially, the grand plan from Woods and the other attendees to save the PGA Tour is to make it significantly more like LIV Golf.

While there might not be a lot of options to compete with LIV’s massive financial backing, there also isn’t a ton of creativity involved in basically copying their business model.

The PGA Tour does still maintain the prestige of major tournaments, larger television exposure and a historic legacy that gives it inherent advantages. Bringing it more in line with LIV might be enough to get players who have left to consider returning to the tour.

However, it remains to be seen if these changes would even be accepted by current PGA Tour leadership. Until there’s something official that involves a drastic reshaping of the tour landscape, it’s likely that many more stars will bolt for the significantly greener financial pastures at LIV.

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler touch down at Atlantic Aviation as they visit the @BMWchamps. pic.twitter.com/YK5Pnr3Suj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 16, 2022

Tiger Woods’ appearance described as a “coup”

Finally, one insider reportedly described the recent meeting and Woods’ actions as a “coup,” but one that would “compel him to depose” of current PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Obviously, all of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But there’s been some serious movement all week on the PGA Tour side as the battle with Norman’s rival league nears its climax.

Bringing Tiger in was bound to raise some eyebrows. This is likely just the first of several leaks to coming out of that high-profile meeting.