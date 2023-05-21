PGA Championship Fans Go Nuts For Michael Block As He Gets Introduced Alongside Rory McIlroy

Videos by OutKick

One of the best stories of the PGA Championship is undoubtedly Michael Block. The PGA professional is not a member of the PGA Tour. He teaches golf professionally. But he probably never expected to be playing with Rory McIlroy on Sunday of a major championship.

He didn’t even expect it Saturday. OutKick’s Grayson Weir wrote about Block’s incredible reaction when a reporter told him Saturday that he’d be playing with McIlroy.

Fans are falling in love with Michael Block, whose goal for the tournament was just to beat the other PGA professionals.

The best-finishing PGA pro at the PGA Championship gets his own recognition alongside the winner of the tournament. It’s similar to how the other majors recognize the best-finishing amateur player.

Block has said throughout the weekend that he wants that honor. Well, he locked that up Friday night. Block was the only PGA professional to make the cut and it’s his first major cut made.

Despite not being a PGA Tour member, Block has played in over 20 PGA Tour events and four PGA Championships. But this is his first time making the weekend.

That means it’s his first time playing on a Sunday at a major. And if he wasn’t already nervous, the roaring crowd had to give him some goosebumps.

Crowd at PGA Championship goes bonkers for Michael Block and Rory McIlroy

"The biggest ovation of the Championship so far."



Block and McIlroy are officially off to the races.#PGAChamp | #CorebridgexPGA pic.twitter.com/vrGrw2eZXG — PGA of America (@PGA) May 21, 2023

Michael Block smiles at the spectators on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, playing alongside Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Block didn’t get off the the best start, making bogey on the first hole. But no matter what happens Sunday, he’s living an absolute dream.

A Top 15 finish guarantees him entry into next year’s PGA Championship. If he manages to get inside the Top 4, he earns an entry into the Masters.

No matter what, we’re all Michael Block fans Sunday.