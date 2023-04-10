Videos by OutKick

Sam Bennett’s weekend did not end as strong as it began, but the fifth-year senior at Texas A&M left The Masters as the low amateur with a top-20 finish. Not too shabby!

Bennett shot back-to-back 68s in Rounds 1 and 2, before closing out with a 76 in Round 3 and 74 in the Final Round. It was an impressive showing for someone who only turned 23 back in December.

The crowd gave Bennett his well-deserved flowers as he walked up to the green on No. 18.

Amateur Sam Bennett gets a standing ovation walking up No. 18 #themasters pic.twitter.com/nzSiytU9y3 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 9, 2023

And upon return home on late Sunday night, the Aggies faithful welcomed him back to College Station as only SEC fans can. It was something of a hero’s welcome.

As Bennett flew back to the Lone Star State, he had a decision to make. Texas A&M is hosting the ‘Aggie Invitational’ at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas this week.

⛳️

We're underway with two rounds of action at the Aggie Invitational.

Get out to Traditions Club.#GigEm | 👍 | #BTHOthefield pic.twitter.com/LMEGrtdELF — Texas A&M Men's Golf (@AggieMensGolf) April 10, 2023

Seeing that Bennett is the team’s best golfer, he was scheduled to compete.

Unlike The Masters, the Aggie Invitational requires golfers to carry their own bags. No caddies.

To make it even more grueling, Monday’s competition is 36 holes. Bennett was set to walk 36 holes, while carrying his own bag, one day after finishing in the final grouping on Masters Sunday.

He wasn’t quite sure, initially, if he was going to participate or not.

Today: Playing the final round of The Masters.



Tomorrow: Back at college playing in the Aggie Invitational and carrying his own bag.



What a week for Sam Bennett. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZoKob8IM24 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2023

However, if he was going to compete, Bennett ensured that he would be grinding it out the old fashioned way. In doing so, he took a jab directly at Stanford, with a laugh.

A reporter asked: “Your college tournament, are you going to go back to carrying your own bag?”

Bennett replied: “Yeah.”

Reporter: “Push cart?”

Bennett: “No, no. This ain’t Stanford.”

Ultimately, Bennett decided that going 36 holes on the Monday after The Masters would be too much. He was not listed as playing in the Aggie Invitational.

Can you blame him? Bennett had a weekend in Georgia that he will not soon forget, and it will surely take some time to recover physically, let alone let it all sink in!