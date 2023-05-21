Videos by OutKick

Michael Block is having an unbelievable weekend, and he’s just like you and me. Kind of.

“I’m just your local club pro.”



Michael Block wants fans to know he’s just like one of them. pic.twitter.com/Gi7RLaDcrX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2023

Block is one of 20 PGA Club Professionals who qualified to compete in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill this weekend. Not only is he competing, he is contending.

Another one. Michael Block is dropping birdie putts and having fun doing it. 🐥#CorebridgexPGA | #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/xM9zTq57kg — PGA of America (@PGA) May 20, 2023

After shooting back-to-back-to-back 70s in three-straight rounds, Block is just the second Club Pro to enter the weekend inside the top-20 at a Major. And at even par, the 46-year-old is tied for eighth entering Sunday’s final round.

As a result of his remarkable stretch, Block has quickly become the people’s golfer in Rochester, NY. this weekend. His legend only continues to grow with every shot.

Block “isn’t really supposed to be” in the position that he is in. This rarely happens and he is enjoying every single moment.

"I'm livin' a dream."



PGA Pro Michael Block joins us mic'd up on No. 14 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/bGck5igC5N — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 20, 2023

Although Block is handling the pressure pretty well, the entire thing is pretty insane. His reaction to his pairing for Sunday, Rory McIlroy, was pure disbelief that quickly turned to joy and excitement.

"Oh boy, we're gonna have some fun."



Michael Block's reaction to finding out he is playing with Rory tomorrow is priceless. 👌#PGAChamp | @scpga pic.twitter.com/Q15oNejdmU — PGA of America (@PGA) May 21, 2023

To make the whole thing even better, Block fully believes that he has a chance.

"I can compete against these guys. I can hang."



Michael Block is cool, calm, confident, and composed after claiming a top 10 spot heading into the final round. #CorebridgexPGA | @scpga pic.twitter.com/ydLH3w62lQ — PGA of America (@PGA) May 20, 2023

If Block can keep his ball in the fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship, he is set to make quite a bit of money. Life-changing money, you could say!

That doesn’t mean that Block wants to know what he is playing for. Rather, the exact opposite.

As someone tried to bring up his potential payout after the third round, Block plugged his ears.

@foreplaypod Michael Block’s trying to keep his head down, but if he has another solid round tomorrow he’s in for his biggest payday yet. ♬ original sound – foreplay

Block’s remarkable run is as relatable as it gets and he is soaking it all in as best he can. While his competition went back to their hotels after Saturday, the eighth-place Club Pro hit the pub!

Still wearing his credential at the bar. He wasn’t kidding when he said he’s cherishing every single second of this week. https://t.co/SWSEwAcvkL — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 21, 2023

Block and McIlroy will go off on the first tee at 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The former may not be anywhere near as famous as the latter, but he may have the crowd advantage anyway!