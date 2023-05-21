Videos by OutKick
Michael Block is having an unbelievable weekend, and he’s just like you and me. Kind of.
Block is one of 20 PGA Club Professionals who qualified to compete in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill this weekend. Not only is he competing, he is contending.
After shooting back-to-back-to-back 70s in three-straight rounds, Block is just the second Club Pro to enter the weekend inside the top-20 at a Major. And at even par, the 46-year-old is tied for eighth entering Sunday’s final round.
As a result of his remarkable stretch, Block has quickly become the people’s golfer in Rochester, NY. this weekend. His legend only continues to grow with every shot.
Block “isn’t really supposed to be” in the position that he is in. This rarely happens and he is enjoying every single moment.
Although Block is handling the pressure pretty well, the entire thing is pretty insane. His reaction to his pairing for Sunday, Rory McIlroy, was pure disbelief that quickly turned to joy and excitement.
To make the whole thing even better, Block fully believes that he has a chance.
If Block can keep his ball in the fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship, he is set to make quite a bit of money. Life-changing money, you could say!
That doesn’t mean that Block wants to know what he is playing for. Rather, the exact opposite.
As someone tried to bring up his potential payout after the third round, Block plugged his ears.
Block’s remarkable run is as relatable as it gets and he is soaking it all in as best he can. While his competition went back to their hotels after Saturday, the eighth-place Club Pro hit the pub!
Block and McIlroy will go off on the first tee at 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The former may not be anywhere near as famous as the latter, but he may have the crowd advantage anyway!