PGA Board Member Vows To ‘Kill Them Myself’ If He Finds Any Current Saudi Partners Were Involved In 9/11

PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne — one of the driving forces behind the bombshell merger between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf — went on the offensive during an interview with Golf Channel on Thursday.

Dunne, who once worked on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center’s south tower, vowed to take matters into his own hands if he finds any current Saudi members connected to the Sept. 11 attacks.

And I’m not talking about contacting the police.

“I am quite certain — and I have had conversations with a lot of very knowledgeable people — that the people I’m dealing with had nothing to do with it,” Dunne said. “If someone can find someone that unequivocally was involved with it, I’ll kill them myself. We don’t have to wait around.”

Here's Jimmy Dunne, one of two people who helped broker the deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF, saying on Golf Channel that if anyone can find someone who was unequivocally involved in 9/11, he'll kill them himself.



Well … that’s certainly one way to do it.

What a week this has been in the world of golf. Seriously, it’s been surreal from the minute the deal was announced, which shocked everyone — including every single PGA Tour member.

In the days since, you’ve had spicy takes from every corner.

Brooks Koepka took to Twitter to fire shots at Brandel Chamblee. Rory McIlroy said he was a sacrificial lamb and then was called a b—h by an anonymous LIV exec. Mitch McConnell casually stepped in to say the government wasn’t gonna get involved.

And now this — Jimmy Dunne, who lost 66 colleagues during the 9/11 attacks, saying he was going to kill anyone connected to those attacks.

All that being said, Dunne then followed that little nugget up with quite the curveball.

“But the reality of it is, is that we need to come together as a people,” he continued. “We have too much divisiveness … Let’s try to understand, let’s try to demonstrate by example.”

Wild week, and it’s only Thursday.