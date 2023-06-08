LIV Executive Calls Rory McIlroy ‘That Little B***h’ For Proof That This PGA Tour Merger Is Going Great

Videos by OutKick

If you thought that the drama and pettiness we’ve seen in the professional golf world over the last two years would just magically go away with the announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, you thought wrong.

Given that the only thing we actually know about the merger is that a merger between the Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been agreed upon, theories and questions are still being asked. With so much unknown, shots are still being fired as well.

Rory McIlroy is used to catching strays from anyone involved with LIV Golf at this point, but even after news of the merger, one executive with the Saudi-backed circuit is using the strategy of name-calling.

Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective caught up with an anonymous LIV executive following news of the merger, and the exec did not hold back with his opinion of McIlroy.

“Now we can finally get Hideki [Matsuyama] and Jon Rahm. I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little b—h on their team.”

A grown adult calling another grown adult ‘that little b-tch’ is obviously the headline grabber here, but the quote and Shipnuck’s story as a whole paints a picture that’s very hard to imagine.

According to the powers that be at LIV, they believe the circuit will operate as usual for years to come. This isn’t what most others in the golf world see happening.

With the Saudis now getting a seat at the table with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, most assume that LIV will essentially dissolve much sooner rather than later.

Again, there are so many questions here and nobody has answers.

