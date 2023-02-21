Videos by OutKick

Peyton Manning is letting the good times roll! The 46-year-old retired quarterback is down in New Orleans for Mardi Gras and tried to blend in amongst the locals and visitors partying on Bourbon Street.

Manning, whose father Archie played 12 seasons with the Saints, was born and raised in the Big Easy. He, Eli and Cooper grew up in the Garden District, about 2.5 miles from the French Quarter.

Archie and Olivia Manning’s home to the French Quarter.

Needless to say, King Cake and Hurricanes are in their blood.

Cooper, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. (Image courtesy: The Manning Family)

Although only Cooper, Olivia and Archie reside in New Orleans today, the other two Manning brothers often return to New Orleans to visit family or join in on a second line parade. Peyton in particular typically goes back in late February and/or early March for Shrove Tuesday and Carnival.

Peyton Manning loves Mardi Gras.

Back in 2020, Peyton was spotted in the crowd as Saints players passed by on a float. He made a great snag on a jump ball for some cups!

We saw a familiar face in the crowd during the parade 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ahVU49OZTM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 22, 2020

A year later, in 2021, Peyton was back out amongst the people along the parade route. His son Marshall, who had an incredible show-and-tell weekend during the playoffs last month and threw darts at the Pro Bowl, was perched on his bead-catching tower in the background.

Happy Mardi Gras from me and Peyton Manning. Peep his son in the @saquon jersey pic.twitter.com/pWXAKvkvhB — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) February 16, 2021

Last year, after wearing button-up dress shirts at each of the prior two celebrations, Peyton showed up to Cooper’s house dressed like a friar.

This year, as Fat Tuesday celebrations unfold across the city, Peyton went a different route. He showed up to Bourbon Street — the busiest, most hectic way to do Mardi Gras — and did so in a sport coat.

In addition to his jacket, which clashed with his shirt, which clashed with his tie (on purpose?), Peyton donned a mask. Masks at Mardi Gras historically allowed wearers to escape society and class constraints, which may have been what Peyton was trying to do on Tuesday.

And it looked like it worked!

As Peyton posed for an Instagram story, an unsuspecting passerby hopped in the back for a tongue-out photobomb. He did not appear to know that it was Peyton, which will make for a hilarious realization when someone inevitably refers him to watch the video on Instagram.

Peyton Manning had the passerby completely fooled. LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER!