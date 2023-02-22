Peyton Hillis Releases Statement Several Weeks After Swimming Incident

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has released a statement on social media for the first time since a swimming accident at a Florida beach.

Hillis was hospitalized after saving two of his children from drowning while visiting a beach in Pensacola, Florida last month.

The former Bronco, Brown, Chief, and Giant spent two weeks recovering in the hospital after the January 4 incident.

Hillis posted a message to fans on his social media accounts thanking them for support while he worked through his recovery.

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference,” Hillis wrote. “I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one.”

Peyton Hillis played seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, and Giants. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Hillis Thanked Hospital Staff, Reluctance To Do An Interview

He went on to thank the staff that treated him at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. According to Sports Illustrated, hospital staff had to put Hillis on a ventilator after he arrived via helicopter. He also struggled with kidney issues during his time in the hospital.

Hillis also addressed his reluctance to take part in an interview about the incident, citing the trauma surrounding it and wanting to keep his family out of the public eye.

“But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support,” Hillis wrote. “I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”

Hillis spent seven seasons in the National Football League. The Arkansas native spent his collegiate years playing for the Razorbacks.

