Video: EMT Responders Seen Rescuing Peyton Hillis After Nearly Drowning

New video shows emergency personnel helping former NFL star Peyton Hillis, after he nearly drowned while trying to rescue his own children.

The frightening video was recorded on an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera and was released earlier this week.

The video shows paramedics administering an IV bag, checking his vitals and rolling Hillis on his side as onlookers reacted to the clearly tense situation. Hillis was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital where he remained the last few weeks before miraculously being discharged yesterday!

HILLIS RETIRED FROM THE NFL IN 2015

On January 4th, Hillis ran into the ocean after his two children needed help while the family was visiting Pensacola Beach.

Hillis was initially listed in critical condition and had been hospitalized since the incident occurred. Fortunately his children ended up being safe after he risked his life as a father does to protect them.

Fans and other NFL players showed an outpouring of support for him – including Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who visited Hillis in the hospital earlier this week.

I had the opportunity to visit a recovering hero this week #PeytonHillis⁰⁰Praying for his healing 🙏🏿https://t.co/B7fXOdcYLr pic.twitter.com/K1ZK5IWXZl — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 20, 2023

Hillis was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in the 2008 NFL Draft. He retired in 2015 after rushing for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns while playing for various teams.