Peyton Hillis Home From Hospital After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former Arkansas and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is home with his family.

Hillis had been hospitalized since Jan. 4 after saving his two children from drowning at a Florida beach. The incident damaged his lung and kidney, and he was in critical condition.

His girlfriend, Angela Cole, posted an update on Instagram on Friday with a photograph of the medical staff.

“God is so good!” she wrote. “The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.”

“You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules,” Cole continued. “You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us. I can’t express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I’ll never be able to thank you enough!”

Hillis played both high school and college football Arkansas, before embarking on an NFL career that took him to Cleveland, Denver, New York and Kansas City. (Photo by David Richard/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, emergency responders airlifted Hillis to the ICU at Baptist Hospital. He reportedly rescued his two children who were in danger of drowning in the ocean. Both children were uninjured in the incident.

One week later, Cole shared a positive health report, saying that Hillis had been taken off the ventilator and was “on the road to recovery.”

She said her boyfriend is a hero.

Hillis turned 37 on Saturday — the day after his discharge. He’s alive, his kids are safe and he’s home.

What a birthday gift.