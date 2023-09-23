Pete Davidson Is At It Again, Reportedly Dating ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline

Videos by OutKick

Pete Davidson is back at it after taking a little time off following his breakup from actress Chase Sui Wonders last month. That relationship, like the several before it, had run its course.

The two dated for less than a year and went their separate ways on good terms. Apparently a few weeks is all that he needed to bounce back from the split. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given his documented his ability to quickly recover from heartbreak.

The 29-year-old actor and comedian goes down, but never stays down for too long. He recently added another famous name to his growing list. A list that already includes names like Emily Ratajkowski, Arianna Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale, just to name a few.

Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

On Friday news broke that Davidson was now dating 25-year-old Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. The two reportedly spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel before grabbing some breakfast the next morning.

According to Us Weekly, “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Low-key and casual? That doesn’t sound like the Pete Davidson we all know and love does it?

Pete Davidson attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Pete Davidson Is On An Incredible Run

When it comes Cline’s dating history, she dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stakes for a little more than a year. The two called it quits in late 2021.

After that she was linked to singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy. They’re rumored to have gone their separate ways in July, when Cline handed out the dreaded unfollow on Instagram.

Throw in a viral bikini video where Cline is crushing some champagne with a friend and you have the perfect recipe for a rebound with Davidson.

Nothing is certain except death, taxes and Pete Davidson’s ability to date attractive women. Thankfully, he’s stayed away from Sofia Vergara – for now anyway.