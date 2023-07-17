Sofia Vergara Celebrates Divorce By Dumping Out Swimsuit Content From Italy

Videos by OutKick

No wonder Sofia Vergara is bouncing around and acting so happy in Italy — she’s getting a divorce!

Vergara, 51, and husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage, according to New York Post’s Page Six which reported the news Monday. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple announced in a joint press release.

Yeah, please respect their privacy as Vergara bounces around her villa in Ravello, Italy where she’s spent Monday in her swimsuit having the time of her life as a newly single firecracker ready to destroy the single life.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” the Modern Family superstar actress wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

And just like that, the Hollywood dating scene just gained an A-lister that will be on top of all the target lists for the elites either looking to cheat on their wives and those guys who have had Sofia on the radar ever since her Modern Family character Gloria ended up married to Jay.

This is like Shohei Otani hitting the free agent market.

Sofia Vergara is seen on vacation with friends on July 15, 2023 in Nerano, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Sofia Vergara is divorcing Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

There are going to be some major players stepping forward.

Please, God, do not let Pete Davidson get anywhere near this woman. I’m begging you.

I know she’s vulnerable right now and comedians like Davidson do their best work right now because these Hollywood-types want to be cheered up. That’s why Vergara’s agent has to do everything possible to keep his/her client as far away from that guy as possible. No awards shows. No events where Davidson would be hanging out looking for his next victim.

Let this poor woman live a little bit.