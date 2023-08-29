Madelyn Cline Rocks A Bikini, Crushes Champagne In TikTok Video

Videos by OutKick

Madelyn Cline appears to be enjoying summer.

The “Outer Banks” star has blown up in popularity over the past few years thanks to being the star of the hit Netflix show, and she’s also apparently a big fan of booze and summer.

How do we know? A video was shared on TikTok by @jentioseco of the young actress crushing champagne while in a bikini.

I believe that’s what people on the internet like to call content gold.

Madelyn Cline is becoming massively famous.

For those of you who don’t know, Madelyn Cline pretty much blew up overnight. In fact, she might be one of the best examples in recent history of overnight fame.

Prior to “Outer Banks” coming out in 2020, I actually put a request in for an interview to get ahead of any potential hype.

If I remember correctly, she had fewer than 1,000 Instagram followers at the time. It was more than three and a half years ago. My memory could be slightly off, but it wasn’t much. She had a few million shortly after season one premiered.

Madelyn Cline crushes champagne in a bikini. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, she’s sitting at 16.4 million Instagram followers and 6.7 million followers on TikTok. Her total following numbers crush Olivia Dunne, who is the biggest name in college sports.

That’s how you know you’re a star. When a woman’s following makes Dunne’s look like the JV squad, then you know you’re doing something right.

Now, she’s enjoying summer with a little bikini action and some champagne. What’s not to love?

Madelyn Cline has become incredibly famous over the past few years. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Summer is the best time of the year for content, and the Netflix star is definitely not letting her fans down. Now, she just has to get ready to cash some more massive paychecks for “Outer Banks.”