Intriguing Trailer Drops For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel With Daniel Craig

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated “Knives Out” sequel has dropped, and it looks pretty interesting.

The original film took the entertainment world by storm in 2019 with Daniel Craig and Chris Evans and Ana de Armas leading the way.

Now, following a $450 million bidding war, Netflix has released the first look at “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” If you were a fan of the original, I can promise you’re not going to want to miss it.

Give it a watch below.

This time Detective Benoit Blanc is in Greece, and Craig is returning in the lead role surrounded by a murderer’s row of talent.

Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista all appear in the film, which doesn’t have a release date just yet. Just like the original, the cast is outrageous, and that should make fans very excited.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

As for the mystery at the core of the film, details are pretty few and far between, but as we all know, Rian Johnson is almost certainly going to go big.

“Knives Out” had some all-time great twists, and the movie was captivating from the start through the end. There’s no doubt “Glass Onion” will do the exact same.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Janelle Monae as Andi. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

Plus, it looks like Madelyn Cline is about to become an even bigger star after getting her big break in “Outer Banks.”

For those of you unaware with Cline’s work, she has a lot of potential.