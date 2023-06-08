Pete Davidson Hoops With UNLV Basketball Team

Videos by OutKick

Don’t hate the player, hate the game. The King of Staten Island or the hardwood court? Don’t sleep on Pete Davidson’s basketball skills.

Though mostly known for bagging A-list bachelorettes and telling PETA to screw off, Davidson ain’t that bad a basketball player.

The SNL alum visited the UNLV Rebels for a hooping session on Wednesday. Davidson broke out the smooth handles and clean finishes at the rim — moving like a real baller.

UNLV posted on social media: “Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson.”

The callback to the legendary Utah Jazz guard was a bit excessive … credit to the editing team for tastefully cutting away from Davidson’s dunk attempt.

Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson👀 pic.twitter.com/eqrVr68zjd — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) June 7, 2023

Is Davidson destined to be Gen Z’s Adam Sandler? He’s got potential.

Davidson’s dating history boasts an ultimate starting five in the NBA (National Baddie Association).

From names like Emily Ratajkowski to Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s got game in more ways than one.

Currently, the comedian is dating Chase Sui Wonders. Davidson co-starred with the 27-year-old Wonders in 2022’s horror-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Davidson and ex, Emily Ratajkowski. (Getty Images)