Adam Sandler Hoops In A Polo During Canadian Pick Up Run

Adam Sandler is part actor, part dad, part hooper and part fashion icon – all of which was apparent in a video that went viral Wednesday that showed the Sandman joining in on some pick up hoops north of the border.

55-year-old Sandler’s pickup prowess was spotted in Canada, where the actor is involved in the casting for an upcoming movie. What stands out is not only Sandler’s game, but his choice of attire.

“Look good, feel good – feel good, play good,” may not necessarily apply to basketball’s Bobby Boucher, at least not the first part. Sandler’s hooping includes the curious pairing of gym shorts and a polo. Only a pair of white New Balance’s is keeping him from going full dad caszh.

Hey, whatever works.

If you’ve followed Sandler with any regularity over the last decade or so, you’d know that his hooping at a random park court or doing so after appearing to have dressed himself in a dark, mirrorless room, is relatively standard procedure.

And we’re all for it.

Sandler’s the polar opposite of most of Hollywood. He’s not draining jumpers at LA Fitness. You won’t find him dressed head-to-toe in the latest Nike threads that otherwise haven’t left Madison Avenue. And you sure as hell won’t see him bringing a camera to film his every jumper for an hours later IG post.

And lest you think Sandler is all style, no substance, key in on the Sandler’s passing skills. After dribbling (or is it carrying?) the ball to the paint, the Happy Gilmore star delivers a sweet behind the back, no-look pass to his teammate for a quick bucket.

Whether at the box office or on the blacktop, Sandler delivers.

